When given the opportunity, Mekhi Sargent continues to make the most of it as Key West High’s All-Time leading rusher was back in the national spotlight Thursday, Aug. 4, during the NFL Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Becoming just the fifth former Conch in history to play in the NFL, in his first season, Sargent was part of three teams as he entered the league with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Iowa. He was later waived and placed on their practice squad then was released in October. He joined the Los Angeles Rams in November and played in three games in the process before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in December.