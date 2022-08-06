Jacksonville Jaguars running back Mekhi Sargent (No. 36) runs with the ball during the NFL exhibition Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Canton, Ohio. Las Vegas won 27-11.
David Richard/The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Mekhi Sargent (No. 36) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (No. 42) during an NFL preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Canton, Ohio.
When given the opportunity, Mekhi Sargent continues to make the most of it as Key West High’s All-Time leading rusher was back in the national spotlight Thursday, Aug. 4, during the NFL Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Becoming just the fifth former Conch in history to play in the NFL, in his first season, Sargent was part of three teams as he entered the league with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Iowa. He was later waived and placed on their practice squad then was released in October. He joined the Los Angeles Rams in November and played in three games in the process before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in December.
In terms of NFL stats, Sargent will enter his second year with the Jags with just 11 rushing yards to his name, on five carries, but garnered a team-high 187 rushing yards for the Titans during a breakout preseason in 2021 during his rookie campaign.
It’s a bit of a similar situation entering his second season, as Sargent is once again fighting for a spot on an NFL roster, but with the projected starters for Jacksonville on the bench during Thursday’s preseason opener, Sargent was once again given an opportunity that not even a 40-minute rain-delay could spoil as the 24-year-old Key West native had the most volume of any player that suited up for the Jaguars, totaling 10 touches for 59 yards.
In fact, Sargent was one of the few bright spots for the Jaguars’ offense during a 27-11 loss to the Raiders, rushing five times for 22 yards and also hauling in five receptions for 37 yards to firmly place him behind Travis Etienne and James Robinson on the Jacksonville depth chart as he hopes continues to outshine the likes of fellow backs Snoop Conner, Nathan Cottrell, and Ryquell Armstead for a spot on the 53-man roster as the organization’s third running back.
The next opportunity for 5-foot-8 Sargent to shine for new head coach Doug Pederson will be on Friday, Aug. 12, when the Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns, followed by an Aug. 20 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a trip to take on the Atlanta Falcons set to conclude the preseason for Jacksonville on Aug. 27.