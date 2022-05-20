For the first time in more than two years, a Special Olympic delegation from Monroe County departed the Keys on Thursday, May 19, to compete in an out-of-county competition as they were en route to the ESPN World Wide of Sports for the Florida 2022 Summer Games.
Twenty-nine athletes, 11 partners along with 15 volunteers for a full delegation of 61 made the trip from Monroe County and will compete in Bocce, Cycle, Unified Cheer and Unified Soccer at Summer Games, which are being held from Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, in Bay Lake, Florida, near Orlando.
Two soccer teams will be representing the Keys, with the county’s founding unified squad the Key Largo Tornados — with team members Derrick, Spells, Austin Vogt, Conner Dixon, Andres Alvarado-Garcia, Greyson Endress, Glad Harrelson, Bryan Leffler, Jericho Lalanne, Dylan Duran and coach Jordan Lombard — making its fourth appearance at the games, along with a team from Horace O’Braynt — comprised of Bryon Rose, Rual Miranda, Andy St. Jean, Dzrye Nesbitt, Alexander Sanchez, Kendal Monroe, Christopher Gregory and coach Stephanie Hill — attending its first.
The Community Bocce Team is comprised of students from The College of the Florida Keys as well as Monroe County School District Alumni — led by Coach Mike Dunn will be Ken Ayers and Scott Hart in doubles and Brett Cohen in singles, while Poinciana Elementary is also sending a team — made up of the Unified Doubles duo of Ryan Bridger and Alandavid Ponce Flores, while in singles is Jerry Destine — all coached by Joan Roman.
In cycling, Ray Moreno will compete in the 1K and 2K, Benny Valdez in the 2K and 5K, Mat Dalton in the 2K and 500, Heyden Fenney in the 1K and 5K, with outgoing coach Bill Anderson, who has served the Monroe County athletes for 14 years but is moving to the west coast of Florida, leading the way one final time.
The Unified Cheer Team squad — comprised of MCSD alumni, CFK students, Somerset Island Prep students, along with residents of the MARC House — will be competing in a higher division of cheer than they did in 2018, with members — Amber Russell, Hailey Nelson, Jennifer Averette, Kai Simcic-Swanton, Linnea Edwards, Riley Varney, Emily Walker, Kendra Cowen — guided by new coach Callie Ray Ford, as well as Ruth Coleman and Jaqueline Caballeroare.
The action will begin on Friday at noon with the bocce doubles and team competitions, followed by the soccer and cycling preliminary rounds, with the night capped off by the dance. Saturday brings the athletes back at 9 a.m. starting with cheerleading, followed by bocce singles, and the finals for soccer and cycling.