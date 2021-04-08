ROME, Georgia — Once former rivals now teammates, 2017 Key West High graduate Angela Niles and 2017 Coral Shores graduate Keeley Catarineau were among the four Greensboro College women’s soccer student-athletes who earned spots on the All-USA South East Division Team.
Niles led her squad up front all season long, scoring three game-winning goals in her final year with the Pride. The senior forward tallied two goals against North Carolina Wesleyan on Feb. 21 to earn USA South Player of the Week honors and her five goals this season place her in a tie for seventh in the USA South, while her point total of 11 stands in a tie for 10th. Niles boasts 19 goals and 14 assists during her four-year career with the Pride.
Catarineau joined her now four-year teammates with the Pride on the All-USA South East Division team. Catarineau has started 57 of 60 contests she has played in her career, including all contests she played during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In all five contests this season, she played the entire match, logging 470 minutes.
The Pride (4-1-1, 4-1-1 USA South) earned the second seed in the USA South East Division Tournament, and both Niles and Catarineau contributed to the first-round 3-2 victory with scores.
Niles nearly tallied her first goal in the 11th minute, when her shot was put past the keeper but kept out of the net by a defender; she was able to convert in the second half, with her team trailing by a goal, on a breakaway off a long pass. With the Pride in front by a goal, Catarineau added the insurance score in the 77th minute heading in a corner kick.
The Monroe County duo now look to help their Greensboro squad claim the South Division title on Saturday against fourth-seeded Pfeiffer, which upset the top seed in the other semifinal.