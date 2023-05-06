The Kentucky Derby is up for grabs.

The starting gate will contain 19 horses vying to wear the garland of red roses and $3 million purse at the 149th edition of the race, which will take place on Saturday, May 6, and one of those will be Confidence Game, which recently had Ocean Reef Racing, a horse-racing syndicate based in Key Largo, announced their partial ownership of a thoroughbred contender for this year’s Kentucky Derby.