Miss Geico, and the rest of the Class 1 powerboats for that matter, are coming back to Key West in 2021 as the Powerboat P1 schedule for the coming year includes the World Championship races in November.
“I can’t wait,” Race World Offshore president Larry Bleil told speedonthewater.com following the announcement. “With APBA and UIM race teams in Key West starting next year, we will have a true world championship. This is the start of great things to come. Stay tuned.”
Class 1 teams did not compete in the 2019 Key West event and the 2020 Race World Offshore championship were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the last time the biggest and fastest boat has been in Key West was 2018, and for some teams like Miss Geico, who did not compete in the 2018 event, it has been even longer.
“For our first year back, I think it’s important that all of the race sites are hard-and-fast venues,” said Miss Geico throttleman Scott Begovich. “I like that Key West is involved — it’s an iconic race. I like that they included Michigan City, which adds some site diversity. Azam (Rangoonwala) has done a good job with this schedule, without alienating anybody.”
The Powerboat P1 organization is an England-based company that will run a total of six races in 2021, four of those races — Cocoa Beach, Sarasota, Michigan City and Fort Myers — are on the 2021 schedule for the Offshore Powerboat Association, which, like Powerboat P1 and Race World Offshore, is an APBA member-organization.
“The impact of COVID-19 on this season’s racing has enabled us to already complete our key planning for 2021 that includes drawing up a provisional race calendar and putting in place two significant, far-reaching agreements with the UIM and APBA,” said Azam Rangoonwala, chief executive officer of Powerboat P1. “These will allow us to develop the UIM Class 1 Championship commercially and promote the series both nationally and globally to deliver enhanced value for race teams, venues, sponsors, and partners.”
For RWO’s part, Bleil expressed he is eager to have Key West, his organization’s home-base, as the season-finale venue for the Class 1 series, as well as the fastest boat on the water back for the annual championships.
“Our principal aim is to return Class 1 to the pinnacle of offshore racing by attracting more teams and building the worldwide television audience,” said Rangoonwala. “Over the coming years, we will work closely with everyone involved in offshore racing to unite the sport and meet this objective.”