Racking up multiple wins and being in the Super Stock national championship hunt every season, having won an APBA national title in 2019 as well as the 2021 national and world championships, which came to a winner-take-all contest, Performance Boat Center has proven to been one of the premier teams in powerboat racing.
This year they have shown that same strength racking up a win in St. Clair, with veteran throttleman Rusty Williams and driver Myrick Coil continuing to show why they are one of the best duos in powerboats today. They shared hat it takes to have that with the students of Key West High on Monday when they brought the Performance Boat Center to the school before a question and answer session before they take to the water for high-powered racing this week.
The races are always a main attraction for the town and one of the biggest events in Key West year round, in terms of revenue and room nights, according to Race World Offshore, so the team doing this is very appreciated by everyone, according to RWO president Larry Bliel.
“Our hope is to nurture young race fans and build interest in the sport,” said Bleil. “We’ve given away 25 tickets for the outer mole for Friday’s race to these students and another 75 to the Island Prep Charter school students for Wednesday’s race.”
With 13 boats registered in the Super Stock class and winds upwards of 30 knots at least for the race on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Performance Boat Center team expressed its going to be far from easy to get the win this year. The Super Stock class will be the third race of the day at 1:30 p.m. (barring any changes), but they did note they are sure to bring fireworks from the drop of the green flag on Wednesday, and the checkered flag on Sunday, Non. 13.