Racking up multiple wins and being in the Super Stock national championship hunt every season, having won an APBA national title in 2019 as well as the 2021 national and world championships, which came to a winner-take-all contest, Performance Boat Center has proven to been one of the premier teams in powerboat racing.

This year they have shown that same strength racking up a win in St. Clair, with veteran throttleman Rusty Williams and driver Myrick Coil continuing to show why they are one of the best duos in powerboats today. They shared hat it takes to have that with the students of Key West High on Monday when they brought the Performance Boat Center to the school before a question and answer session before they take to the water for high-powered racing this week.