During preparation for Olympia 2021, amateur champion bodybuilder Artem Piari was infected with COVID.
The disease almost won.
Piari spent 15 days in a coma, five weeks in the hospital on life support machines, as well as six months of difficult post-COVID rehabilitation.
All the time, he dreamed of only one thing: to return and continue to compete with the best athletes on the largest international stage, during the Olympia 2022.
After all, Piair was a prior champion at the Olympia and also a trainer at Body Zone in Key West. So with the help of training partner Roman Stenko, the work began to recreate Piari’s award-winning physique.
“We didn’t skip any workout, we didn’t miss any set or rep, we didn’t skip any meal in the last 16 weeks. So, success is inevitable,” said Piari, who was automatically qualified for the Olympia 2022 after placing third the year prior, with any Top 5 finisher garnering a berth the next season.
Sure enough, through countless hours of dedication after he fought his way back from COVID, Piari was able to rebuild his body during an eight-month span in order to be ready for Olympia 2022.
Taking place on Dec. 11-14 at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, after two years of the event being held in Orlando because of COVID restrictions, Piari was able to take the stage, once again in championship form.
“It was that moment when you know that you did everything possible to achieve the results,” said Piari.
A champion in the fact he was able to even get on stage when less than a year earlier he was in a coma, Piari not only made the show but also won it, coming home with a trio of medals including the top prize in the Classic Physique Masters 35 and older classification, while also placing third in the bodybuilding 35 and older class and fifth in the classic Physique open class B.
“He is a real champion,” said his wife, Oskana Piari. “A warrior, fighter, winner, my hero, my inspiration and my love.”
