When it comes to the indoor track and field season, there are a big three pole vaulting events that are mentioned in most circles, one of those will be held in Key West for the fourth year as the Pole Vault in Paradise is set for Saturday, Jan. 7, at Higgs Beach beginning at 9 a.m.

“We are falling right in between two of the biggest events, so it’s almost like a mini-circuit,” said event organizer Steve Hanes. “We are one of the Top 10 largest pole vaulting competitions in the United States now.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com