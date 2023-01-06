When it comes to the indoor track and field season, there are a big three pole vaulting events that are mentioned in most circles, one of those will be held in Key West for the fourth year as the Pole Vault in Paradise is set for Saturday, Jan. 7, at Higgs Beach beginning at 9 a.m.
“We are falling right in between two of the biggest events, so it’s almost like a mini-circuit,” said event organizer Steve Hanes. “We are one of the Top 10 largest pole vaulting competitions in the United States now.”
In fact, Hanes is estimating between 90 to 100 entries for Saturday’s event, which will also include a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. among other activates for spectators. Haines also projected roughly 20 of those participants to be élite jumpers, most of whom will compete in the two national indoor events prior to and following Saturday’s action, while a good portion of the remaining vaulters are high school aged, but vaulters can still register up until the jumps begin on Saturday morning.
“It’s all falling into place nicely,” said Hanes. “We are expecting the flights to take an hour and a half to two hours, depending on how many people come out for the flights, and if somebody walks up and pays the entry fee, we will get them in a flight. We have not shut it off and don’t plan to because after all the money is going to the Key West High track team.”
Warmups will begin during the pancake breakfast, which is $20 for adults and includes mimosas, and $10 for students. The first vaulters will take flight an hour later with the opening ceremony set for 11 a.m., which will be followed by a 30-minute performance by Scott Cooper just before the elite women take to the runway at 11:30 a.m. and the elite men follow at 2 p.m.
“We have food and beverages served all day, so people can bring their lawn chairs and watch the vaulters,” said Hanes, noting the admissions is free with the profit for the high school track team being made via the entry fees and food and beverage sales. “We have been able to contributed $10,000-$15,000 for the high school track program, so it’s a good money raiser for them.”
As for the athletes, in order to make it was fair as possible, being an outdoor event in the middle of the indoor season, Hanes also goes to great lengths to ensure the runways are in line with the winds.
“We have to set it up and make a decision on Thursday morning because it’s too much labor to change it, but I’ve been monitoring the forecast every day for 15 days prior so I get a feel for any changes,” said Hanes. “This year is a still challenging because we have south winds at the start of the week, but they are predicting it coming out of the northeast on Saturday, so you have to have faith the forecast is reasonably accurate. We make our best guess, and so far we have been pretty good at it.”
Hanes first learned to read the Keys forecast during the first two years of the event, which were held at the Truman Waterfront, while this year, for the second year now, the event will take place on the Edward B. Knight Pier side of Higgs Beach at the end of White Street, but no matter where the Pole Vault in Paradise is held in Key West, the event is certainly now on the map.
“I want to think we have helped grow other similar events in Florida,” said Hanes, pointing to an event in Naples in the summer as well as another in the Jacksonville area and the Miami pole vaulting club is making a rebirth. “I gave the people in Naples some advice, so it’s really picking up in Florida and hopefully we are a small part of that.”