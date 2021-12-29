For 50 years, Special Olympics Florida and Publix Super Markets have united through a mission-driven collaboration to help people with intellectual disabilities and provide more life-changing opportunities to Special Olympics Florida athletes. This Jan. 5-16, the iconic duo will once again hold the annual Torch Icon Campaign, bringing together Publix associates, customers, and local communities to support more than 60,000 Special Olympics athletes in Florida and beyond.
“Publix has been a supporter of Special Olympics Florida since the very beginning,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “They have been with us since our founding 50 years ago, and they remain one of our most committed partners. Publix associates and company leaders always step up when we need them and work tirelessly to make the annual Torch Icon Campaign a success. We have an incredibly special relationship with Publix, and we are thrilled they are part of the Special Olympics Florida team.”
This year, the campaign is reaching new communities throughout the Southeast U.S. and supporting more Special Olympics athletes, making this the largest campaign to date.
Beginning Jan. 5, customers who visit their local Publix can help support their state’s athletes with a simple donation. All donors will receive more than $20 in coupon savings, including exclusive savings on Procter & Gamble brands like Crest, Always, Olay, Old Spice, Gillette, and Pampers. Donations can be made at the register during check out for as little as $1 or a specific desired amount.
Since 1993, more than $60 million dollars has been raised through the Torch Icon Campaign, helping Special Olympics athletes to develop their physical and mental wellness, demonstrate courage and experience the power of sports with their family, friends, and their local communities.
“As a supporter of Special Olympics, we’ve championed their mission through our annual register campaign which has raised more than $60 million dollars and associate volunteerism,” said Dwaine Stevens Publix Director of Community Relations. “We’re honored to play a part in the good work of Special Olympics by helping empower athletes to discover new abilities and strengths and helping to make our communities more inclusive.”
In addition to training and competition for these athletes, Special Olympics Florida provides more than $2 million in free medical screenings for thousands of Floridians with intellectual disabilities through its health programs, including much needed access to free prescription glasses and hearing aids.
To learn more about the Torch Icon Campaign, visit http://www.specialolympicsflorida.org.