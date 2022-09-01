Raiders Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Mekhi Sargent rushes during the exhibition Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Canton, Ohio.

 David Dermer/The Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars sat at 54 players with 15 minutes to go until the deadline to reduce their roster to 53 on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The final cut of the day for the National Football League organization was Key West High’s all-time leading rusher, Mekhi Sargent.