The Jacksonville Jaguars sat at 54 players with 15 minutes to go until the deadline to reduce their roster to 53 on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The final cut of the day for the National Football League organization was Key West High’s all-time leading rusher, Mekhi Sargent.
Sargent, whom the Jaguars tendered an exclusive rights free agent contract with in March, was the fourth running back remaining on the roster behind James Robinson, Travis Etienne and rookie Snoop Conner.
After cutting the second-year running back on Tuesday afternoon, Jacksonville has effectively locked in on its starting rotation at the position heading into their Week 1 tilt against the Washington Commanders.
Following Sargent’s abrupt departure from Duval County after a second straight successful preseason, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media about his confidence in the team’s course of action.
“It is a position we feel good about” He explained of the running backs groups on Tuesday. “We feel good about the health of both Travis [Etienne Jr.] and James. I feel really good about the development of Snoop. We had a good meeting this morning. He knows exactly what he needs to do. We feel good, but it is a position we are going to continue to look at and monitor and add to if necessary.”
Even with just a couple of spots on their depth chart left open as he fills out his roster, Pederson still has his eyes open. The final battle to back up Robinson and Etienne may have another fold in it by the end of the week. The Jaguars cut fifth-string back Ryquell Armstead in one of their first moves of attrition this week, so of the five running backs they carried on the 80-man roster, only three have managed to make the final cut.
That could make for a stale competition for carries in the regular season, and may not be enough depth for Jacksonville to fully maximize their potential in the ground game in 2022. The rookie Conner is still coming into his own after just four games as a pro, and a veteran could provide more flexibility on Sundays, as well as a mentoring presence to the young core of talent the Jaguars already have.
Sargent made three stops in Tennessee, making the Titans’ regular-season cut as an undrafted free agent, as well as with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Jaguars. He had five carries for 11 yards in seven appearances in his rookie season. Sargent also saw action on 34 special teams snaps.
After being waved by Jacksonville, Sargent can now either sign with another team or to a practice squad.