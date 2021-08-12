Not much has changed for the Tennessee Titans at the running back position. Derrick Henry is the best back in football and returns for what the team is hoping to be another massive season for him in 2021. Behind him, the team will hope to get more out of sophomore player Darrynton Evans, who was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft. Evans spent the majority of last season nursing an injury.
After Henry and Evans, there is Jeremy McNichols, who the coaching staff is very familiar with, and the Titans also signed Brian Hill, an NFL veteran in free agency. Hill has totaled more than 1,200 total yards in the NFL, so he absolutely could make the team.
Because of the depth, the Titans did not select a running back in the 2021 NFL Draft but instead signed undrafted free agent Mekhi Sargent, who is the all-time leading rusher in Key West High School history. After completing his college career at the University of Iowa, Sargent comes in at 5-foot-8 and 208 pounds, with scouts noting “he’s built low to the ground and runs the ball with excellent contact balance.”
In his senior season with the Hawkeyes, Sargent played in eight games in 2021 and rushed for 432 yards on 76 carries, good for an average of an impressive 5.7 yards per carry — while adding seven touchdowns. He played in 34 career games at Iowa and gained a total of 1,801 yards on the ground. Experience is not a problem here.
During draft prep, Sargent ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds. He posted a 33.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump. He ran the three-cone in 7.08 seconds and also was impressive at the Hula Bowl, where the Titans observed his skill set in person.
Due to his impressive production, experience and pedigree under his belt at Iowa — the Hawkeyes coaching staff raves about his attitude and approach to the game — Sargent was signed by the Titans. However, things are really bloated at the running back position, so making the roster is going to be tough sledding for Sargent.
Henry’s participation has been limited through the first week-plus of Tennessee’s training camp as the coaches are mindful of the physical toll two seasons as the NFL’s leader in rushes and rushing yards might have taken on him, which is why much of his activity thus far has been limited to individual drills and work on the side with an assistant coach or a trainer.
Henry’s absence from many drills has given players such as Sargent more opportunity to show what he can do.
Evans and Hill were listed as co-No. 2 running backs behind Henry. That would not seem to be a great sign for McNichols or Sargent in what looks like a very tight race for a few spots. Still, a case could be made for Sargent, who has not been bad this camp thus far and can continue to impress in camp.