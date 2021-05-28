Coming out of Key West High, even as the Conchs’ all-time leading single-season and career rushing leader, Mekhi Sargent was not a highly-ranked college recruit and had to prove his worth at the junior college level first, where he garnered All-American Player of the Year honors as a red-shirt freshman at Iowa Western College.
Once accomplishing those honors at the junior college level, Sargent transferred to the University of Iowa, operating as the Hawkeyes’ lead runner the past three seasons — tallying 354 carries for 1,740 yards, 4.9 yards per carry and 20 touchdowns, to go along with 32 catches for 300 yards and another score — setting himself up to be part of the 2021 draft following the completion of his senior season.
But once again, he was overlooked as scouting reports read, “Sargent showcases a decent burst, and has a nice rocked-up frame that can be punishing for defenders at times.
“Unfortunately, that’s where the positives end for him,” the one report continued. “Despite his frame, he’s awful in pass protection and his contact balance was extremely disappointing given his jacked body. He also failed to display optimal ball security in several games. There’s an opportunity a team takes a chance on Sargent on Day 3, but he is certainly a UDFA-type of guy whose best chance is sticking on a practice squad.”
That is exactly where Sargent ended up, as an undrafted free agent (UFDA), but since the University of Iowa has developed a reputation of producing high-level NFL prospects, with many going into the league and performing well, the 5-foot-9 Key West High product was signed by the Tennessee Titans.
Now once again, Sargent must prove his worth as of all the Titans’ undrafted free agents, his chances to make the roster out of training camp are the most daunting with the likes of workhorse All-Pro Derrick Henry at the top of Tennessee’s depth chart, who once again is expected to dominate snaps this coming season, while multiple solid backup options are also on the roster in Brian Hill, Darrynton Evans and Jeremy McNichols. It is more likely Sargent will break camp as part of the practice squad.
It’s a position Sargent has battled through a majority of his career and if the scouting analysis stays true of “Sargent being a solid running back with next-level skills as a ball carrier,” then, as it continues, to read, “he could be an undrafted free agent who could end up making a next-level roster as a fifth running back.”