Coming out of Key West High, running back Mekhi Sargent, the Conchs’ all-time leading rusher, was overlooked and opted to go to junior college before signing at the University of Iowa. Once again, during the NFL Draft, teams bypassed on Sargent, but he was given an opportunity when the Tennessee Titans signed him as an undrafted free agent.
Sargent has made the most of his opportunity — finishing the preseason with 49 carries for 187 rushing yards, and three catches for 17 yards, while also finding the end zone twice, once through the air and once on the ground — garnering the best stats for the Titans’ backfield during the exhibition slate, which earned him a spot on the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
After stealing the show for the Titans during preseason play, Sargent also received some recognition from the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” as he was selected to a list of “Rookie Risers” at the running back position. The show placed Sargent No. 3 on the list, but was the only undrafted player to make the cut on any of the “Rookie Risers.” Joining Sargent were Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Najee Harris and New England Patriots fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson.
The spotlight entering the preseason were on Titans veterans Darrynton Evans, Jeremy McNichols, and Brian Hill, for the backup running back position behind Tennessee starter Derrick Henry, as Sargent was an afterthought in the backfield battle. That was until Tennessee’s first preseason game versus the Atlanta Falcons.
He went for 58 yards on 16 carries in the preseason opener, then took 16 carries for 78 yards in Tennessee’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Conchs standout wrapped up an impressive preseason with another strong outing in the Titans’ third and final exhibition game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Aug. 29. Sargent led the team with 17 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.
During the game against the Bears, CBS Sports NFL analyst Charles Davis, who had the play-by-play assignment on the local television broadcast, raved about Sargent’s performance during the game.
“You look at his numbers, he didn’t have a single season at Iowa — he played three years there after junior college — with more than 800 yards,” Davis said. “He ran a 4.63 40 at his Pro Day. We always obsess about the 40 times, and yet here he is potentially winning a job on this Titans roster. Oh so impressed.
“What he has done throughout this ball game (is) continue to impress, continue to have the determination,” Davis later added. “Who gets him down with first contact? That’s what you haven’t seen throughout the preseason.”
Sargent will join Henry and Evans on the active roster for the Titans, while McNichols is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Hill on the season-ending IR, meaning when McNichols returns there is another decision to be made by Tennessee.