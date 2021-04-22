As of Tuesday afternoon, the Florida International University football team had 14 walk-ons earn scholarships in the five years since Butch Davis became head coach of the Panthers’ football team.
Jackson McDonald, a 2018 Marathon High graduate, can now be added to that list, as after spending the last two years working as a long snapper and tight end with FIU he was awarded a scholarship — alongside teammate and former walk-on Reggie Peterson.
“I wasn’t expecting it to be honest, but I’ve been working my [butt] off the past year,” McDonald said, following the announcement at a spring practice. “I’ve been here for two years now and I didn’t want to keep treading water. I just wanted to put my foot down and hoped a scholarship came with that, so it’s awesome.”
During his time as a Dolphin, McDonald started as a quarterback from eighth grade through his senior year, accumulating more than 5,000 passing yards and 850 rushing yards from 2014-2018. He was redshirted his freshman year in 2019.
“These were earned not given,” said Davis.