Launched in 2020 to honor the brother of Keys Island Runners founder Daniel Garcia, III, the 2021 edition of the Frankie Gutierrez Memorial Fun Run, on Sept. 19, had 50 boats from the Florida Keys and beyond turn out for the casual Friday trek from the Perry Hotel on Stock Island to Marvin Key and 125 boats show up for Saturday’s poker run.
The course for the poker run, which also began at the Perry Hotel host venue, took participants to Boca Grande and Snipes Point for a raft-up before returning to its starting point for an evening celebration.
“A lot of boats showed up just for the day to avoid those insane Key West hotel prices,” said Garcia, who ran his new 24-foot Progression V-bottom powered by a Mercury Racing 300R outboard engine. “Everyone followed the time schedule instructions coordinated with the helicopter so I was very happy about that.
“We had about 125 boats in total at Snipes Point,” he continued. “We even had the owners from the Bahamian boat club—Bahamas Rum Run—attend in their beautiful old-school classic 32-foot Midnight Express center console powered by twin (Mercury Marine) 350 Verado outboards. They really enjoyed their time with us and said they will bring more of their members next time.”
Last year’s event attracted 79 boats and raised $40,000 for the Frankie Gutierrez Jr., “Above and Beyond” Memorial Fund. Though Garcia doesn’t haven’t a total fundraising amount for this weekend’s happening, he’s already delighted with its results—as well as the group’s meteoric growth. Founded in 2018 through Instagram, Keys Island Runners is approaching 31,000 followers on that social media platform and also has a Facebook page.
“We definitely had a successful event that included the poker run as well as a raffle party with really nice gifts donated by companies from Key West to Miami,” he said. “In all, I was very happy with the turnout and loved that we are now able to continue to support our community in troubling times and for future success with scholarships to the youth in my brother’s honor. He was an EMT and firefighter who loved to help, so I know he would be proud.”