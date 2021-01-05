Talk about a fine way to start the New Year.
Two months ago, Speed on the Water launched a GoFundMe campaign for Samuel’s House — the Key West-based homeless services organization that has been supported through the annual Key West Bash during the Key West Offshore World Championships. With the races canceled and large-group gatherings on hold in the city at the end of the road, so was the organization’s party, which raised $42,500 for Samuel’s House in 2019.
“Still, we wanted to do something for the charity,” stated the Speed on the Water website, http://www.speedonthewater.com.
So they began the GoFundMe campaign, which ended with the New Year — and raised $14,000 raised for Samuel’s House.
“While we didn’t reach our $50,000 target, thanks to our readers we did raise a substantial sum for the nonprofit outfit,” the website read. “We didn’t hit our goal, but we’re still delighted with the results in what has been a tough year for so many people.”
The Speed On The Water Key West Bash will — like the Race World Offshore Key West Championships — is expected to return in 2021 as will its live auction with all proceeds going to Samuel’s House.
“In the meantime, we thank all of you who donated in 2020 through our GoFundMe campaign,” said Speed On the Water officials. “Come Thursday evening, Nov. 4, at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street, the first round is on us.”