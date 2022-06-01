By just competing, the 65-member Monroe County Special Olympic delegation was already winners as it was the first time in more than three years they were able to participate in an event outside of the Keys during the 2022 Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games, held May 19-22 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.
“Seeing athletes work hard, doing their best and being proud of their efforts is worth every bit of the work it takes to coordinate a competition like this,” said Head Delegate and Monroe County Sports and Training Coordinator Laurie Dunn.
Add to the fact, that there were 41 medals won by the Monroe County athletes in bocce, cycling, cheer and soccer, with teams from Horace O’Bryant, Key Largo School and for the first time Poinciana Elementary, including 13 gold medals, and it truly was a successful rerun for the Monroe County contingency.
“This was our first time to go to State Games, and it was a great learning experience,” said Poinciana bocce coach Joan Roman, whose athletes won a gold and three silvers. “We had a lot of fun competing. More importantly, we learned how to be flexible, compassionate, and supportive as members of an awesome team.”
Also tallying gold medals were the eight-member HOB soccer team, led by coach Stephanie Hill, along with the Key West Community Bocce team claimed two golds and four silvers and the Keys Cheer squad, with nine members on the team, garnered silver medals.
“For 10 months these girls have practiced relentlessly for two minutes and 30 seconds of showtime on the mat,” said Keys Cheer coach Callie Ray Ford. “Their hard work, dedication and persistence paid off with them placing second and bringing home nine silver medals.”
Coached for the final time by Bill Anderson, assisted by Jo Mary Fenney, Key West Cycling program racked up the awards with two golds, two silvers, two bronze and two ribbons and, as coach Jordan Lombard explained, the Key Largo unified soccer team was challenged in the Level 3, facing the toughest competition in the state, but still took the bronze.
“What a weekend,” said Lombard. “We gave the best team in the state a run for their money but ended up falling short by two goals. Our next game was an absolute nail-biter that ended in defeat in overtime. Our athletes and partners displayed integrity, dignity and maturity and will proudly be bringing eight bronze medals back to the Keys. We will be back, and we will be hungrier than ever. Love these guys and everything they brought. Proud is an understatement.”
The Monroe County delegation was also honored by Ruth Finch Coleman being named Inspirational Coach, Keys Cheers’ Amber Russell as Inspirational Athlete and Connor Dixon the Inspirational Partner. Russell has been competing as an athlete from a young age, she has excelled in cycling, bocce, bowling and swimming, and is a founding member of Keys Cheer.
“Watching Amber grow as an athlete over the years, tackling hard things, has inspired us all. Cheer has given her an identity in Special Olympics and she is always encouraging her teammates and bringing joy to the team,” said Coleman, who has been involved with Special Olympics from volunteering to coaching to Director of Monroe County in 2014 and will be the coach of the Tea Florida SUP at the USA games on June 4-6. “Connor has been committed to playing unified sports with us for over five years now, where his dedication and motivation are contagious to our athletes and partners. His hard work had earned him the award.”
The opening ceremonies of the game were rained out, but that could not dampen the spirits of the athletes, partners and coaches who for the first time in three years were showcasing their talents on the state level.
“The very best thing about the weekend were all the smiles,” said Key West Community Bocce coach Mike Dunn.