Echoing throughout Disney World on Wednesday, May 7, was the sound of medals bouncing off the proud chest of the athletes who had garnered a top finish during the first two days of events at the Special Olympic USA Games held at the ESPN World Wide of Sports in Orlando.
“My favorite sound is the clanking of medals,” said Team Florida Stand-Up Paddle coach Ruth Coleman, who was also the SUP coach for Team Florida during the event’s debut in the 2019 USA Game in Seattle. “Gymnastics and swimming get double medals and swimming is on our floor, so on our way to dinner all you could hear is clank, clank, clank, the same way it was in Seattle, and I just love that sound.”
There will be plenty of opportunities for Coleman’s Team Florida SUP squad to rack up medals on Thursday and Friday, June 9-10, as there are four times as many paddlers entered from the Sunshine State this time around — 20 on Team Florida in 2021 compared to five in 2019 — with competitors now qualifying from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona and South Carolina along with the largest delegation from Florida.
“I have never been through something so intense with Special Olympics,” said Coleman, who helped establish SUP in Special Olympics with a yearly paddle race in Key West. “Florida really has the most progressive team, but it’s really growing. Because we are hosting this, Florida is 600 deep in its delegation.”
The extra large group from Team Florida includes Monroe County’s Jennifer Averette, who, after being part of the debut stand-up paddle team in 2019, is now an athlete liaison, along with race officials Heather Gaines, as a water marshal in the SUP event, Erin Stoven-Stickman, working the SUP statrt/finish line, and Kai Simsic-Swanson, Pat Hart and Lenea Edwards, who were volunteers at the opening ceremonies.
Of course, there were also two athletes from Monroe County scheduled to compete in the stand-up paddle event. Unfortunately, a fever kept Andrew Diaz off the water during his 4,800-meter Level 1 race on Thursday, but teammate Christian Harnish is still on the docket to race in the 3,200-meter Level 2 event on Friday.
After racing to one of his best times of the season during the preliminaries, Harnish, along with the rest of the Olympians who had the day off, “took over Disney World, like we already have taken over the Disney Resorts where everyone is staying,” according to Coleman, during which the sounds of clanking metal could be heard throughout the theme park.
“It’s been pretty cool to see,” said Coleman, who noted they have been told they were on ESPN, which is covering some of the events with Friday’s action set to be on ESPN 3. “Locally, I hope everyone sees what’s possible.”