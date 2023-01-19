Titans hire 49ers' Ran Carthon as 14th general manager

The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their 14th general manager and first minority for a franchise founded in 1960. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12.

 Jed Jacobsohn/The Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans have found their new general manager and it is San Francisco 49ers executive and Key West High graduate Ran Carthon.

The search committee headed by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk picked Carthon, whose first interview was last Friday.