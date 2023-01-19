The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their 14th general manager and first minority for a franchise founded in 1960. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12.
The search committee headed by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk picked Carthon, whose first interview was last Friday.
Carthon will be the first minority general manager for the original American Football League franchise founded in 1960 in Houston. He also will be the sixth minority among the past eight GMs hired in the NFL, which has held two programs since late May to promote more minority candidates for front office jobs.
The 49ers will host Dallas on Sunday night in the NFC divisional round after earning the No. 2 seed.
Carthon joined the Niners as pro personnel director in 2017 and has been director of player personnel the past two years. Carthon also interviewed last year for GM jobs with Chicago and the Giants.
After graduating from Key West High in 1999, after one of the greatest running back careers in Conch history, Carthon went on to the University of Florida, then played three seasons in the NFL as an undrafted rookie with Indianapolis between 2004-06. He was a pro scout with Atlanta between 2008-11. His father, Maurice, both played in the NFL and coached with seven teams.
Carthon was one of seven different candidates, to interview with the Titans since Jan. 12 to replace Jon Robinson who was fired Dec. 6. Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort, the Titans’ director of player personnel who also interviewed for the Tennessee GM job, as the Cardinals’ new general manager Monday.
Others interviewed by Titans include vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who took over personnel when Robinson was fired; Glenn Cook, Cleveland’s assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel; Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona’s vice president of player personnel.