It was clear that the Tennessee Titans had not seen the last of Mekhi Sargent when they released him on Saturday, Oct. 23, and on Tuesday, Oct. 26, that became the truth as they re-signed Key West High’s all-time leading rusher to the practice squad.
Also Tennessee’s leading rusher in the preseason with 187 yards and one touchdown on 49 carries, Sargent was an unexpected member of the 53-man roster at the start of the regular season after 2020 third-round pick Darrynton Evans started the year on injured reserve.
Sargent also caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown and contributed on special teams during the Titans’ preseason, but through the first three games of the season, he had carried one time for 2 yards against Arizona and against Indianapolis, with the majority of his limited playing time coming on special teams.
So when Evans was returned Saturday to the active roster, Sargent, who was inactive for the previous three games, was released to make room.
Without Sargent on the roster for Sunday’s 27-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Evans was the kickoff returner for the Titians and also rushed two times for 7 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards, while Jeremy McNichols caught one pass for 10 yards.
On Tuesday, the Titians re-signed Sargent to their practice squad, where he will bide his time as Tennessee relies on Evans, McNichols and fullback Khari Blasingame as the complementary pieces to Derrick Henry in the backfield.