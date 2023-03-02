The Tugas, from left, Marian Biddle, Ricardo Jolly, Graham Murza, Ericka Augst and Miranda College, prepare for the NJCAA Swimming and Diving National Championships, which are being held this week in Buffalo, New York.
Photos provided
Graham Murza races in the 1,000-yard freestyle, during which he set a CFK school record.
Ricardo Jolly swims in the 50-yard breaststroke.
Mirian Biddle swims in the 50-yard breaststroke.
Ericka Augst competes in the 200-yard individual medley.
It was a record-breaking first day of competition at the NJCAA national swimming championships for The College of the Florida Keys’ Tugas, as the four who raced on Wednesday, March 1, all set personal bests.
In fact, Graham Murza ecplised the school record in the men’s 1,000 freestyle, as did Ericka Augst in the women’s 200-yard individual medley, which advanced her to the finals in the event.
Also in the finals later Wednesday evening was Marian Biddle, who swam a personal best in the 50-yard breaststroke, while she also set her PB in the 200-yard IM, and Ricardo Jolly set his own record in the 50-yard breaststroke.