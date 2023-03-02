It was a record-breaking first day of competition at the NJCAA national swimming championships for The College of the Florida Keys’ Tugas, as the four who raced on Wednesday, March 1, all set personal bests.

In fact, Graham Murza ecplised the school record in the men’s 1,000 freestyle, as did Ericka Augst in the women’s 200-yard individual medley, which advanced her to the finals in the event.

Tags

Recommended for you