The Lucas Oil brand has been a staple of powerboat racing for many years, more specifically the fan favorite Lucas Oil Racing Team of Nigel Hook and Jay Johnson aboard the SilverHook, a 52-foot Mystic hull that holds several world records.
Once again Hook and Johnson will be in Key West with their crew still carrying the familiar red and silver colors, but with a new sponsor as the partnership with Lucas Oil has ended. Instead this season, the team will run as Ocean Cup, an APBA endurance series in which the Lucas Oil Team broke the Catamaran time record from Palm Beach to Freeport just this year as well as the Key West to Cuba record in 2018.
They also hold the time record for a V-Bottom which they set in 2019 in their iconic SilverHook raceboat, which also carried the Lucas Oil brand on it, so, the move away from Lucas Oil is a sad one for the team and a move that they did not want to make. However due to cost cuts by Lucas Oil it was a move that had to be made, regardless of the good relationship both sides had with each other.
Hook said in an interview with speedonthewater.com, “There are mixed emotions seeing a new livery on the boat because I am tremendously grateful to Lucas Oil, it has been incredible to promote a product that evokes a universally positive response.”
The Ocean Cup team will be gunning for a World title in the Extreme Class during the 41st World Championship, hosted by Race World Offshore, during the 12:30 p.m. races going against Sweetbeans in the two-team class, while racing along side the Class 1 entries.