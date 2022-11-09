The Lucas Oil brand has been a staple of powerboat racing for many years, more specifically the fan favorite Lucas Oil Racing Team of Nigel Hook and Jay Johnson aboard the SilverHook, a 52-foot Mystic hull that holds several world records.

Once again Hook and Johnson will be in Key West with their crew still carrying the familiar red and silver colors, but with a new sponsor as the partnership with Lucas Oil has ended. Instead this season, the team will run as Ocean Cup, an APBA endurance series in which the Lucas Oil Team broke the Catamaran time record from Palm Beach to Freeport just this year as well as the Key West to Cuba record in 2018.