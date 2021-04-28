Special Olympics Florida announced this week its new specialty license plate is available for vehicle owners statewide.
“The redesigned plate sports the Special Olympics Florida logo on the center of the tag, underscored by the words ‘Be a fan.’ The striking new look is done in red, black and white. Special Olympics Florida has offered a specialty tag since 1994,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock.
“Our new license plate is a great way for Floridians to show their support for our amazing athletes and their families,” said Wheelock. “It’s also a substantial source of funding for the programs and services we provide those athletes.”
Vehicle owners can order a plate when they renew their Florida registration at their local tax collector’s office. The specialty plate costs $15 more than a standard plate.
Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and health services to about 60,000 people with intellectual disabilities around the state. Its mission is to help our athletes live richer, fuller lives, while ensuring that society offers them every opportunity to reach their potential.
For information, visit http://www.specialolympicsflorida.org.