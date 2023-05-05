Looking to complete a second season before shutting down for youth football, the Key West Men’s Softball League started back play just days after completing its previous season and the opening week of play was highlighted by a rematch of the championship, in which Rodriguez Cigars took some revenge on 5 Brothers at the Wickers Field Sports Complex.
5 Brothers 15,
Total Service Painting 13
Despite scoring in every inning, the defending champion 5 Brothers was challenged by Total Service Painting, which could not come up with a final rally in the two-run loss in a game that had seven lead changes and was tied once.
Going 4-for-4 for 5 Brothers was Joey Figueroa, one of those hits an inside-the-park home run, Armando Rojas swatted two doubles and a home run, Oni Ferrerio Jr. come up bit with two home runs and a single, Xavier Perez and Tony Guieb both had three hits, Hugo Valdez nailed two hits and with one each were Hugo Valdez III and Marlin Manresa.
Jose Rodriguez yoked a trio of doubles for Total Service Painting, Alexey Vergas doubled and singled, Manolito Roldan double, while Harry Milliken singled, and Damian Alvares rounded the bases with an inside-the-park home run.
Rodriguez Cigars 25,
5 Brothers 24
In a rematch of last season’s championship, 5 Brothers seemingly picked up where it left off by plating 15 of the game’s first 16 runs, but Rodriguez Cigars rallied to score 14 of the next 16 runs and then finished the win by outscoring 5 Brothers by three runs across the first three frames.
Needing a triple to complete the cycle, Bobby Lowe racked up five hits for Rodriguez Cigars, including a double and home run, Kevin Chapman had a three-base hit and three base hits, Danny Difabio doubled and homered and singled, Will Anderson slugged three hits, adding two hits were Troy Curry, with a double and the hit to win the game, Mikey Abreu doubled and singled, Devin Butler hit two long balls, Garrett Frey tripled and homered, and Paul Sanchez doubled and tripled.
Leading the early charge for 5 Brothers was Armando Rojas, finishing two a double and two home runs as part of his 5-for-5 performance, Marlin Manresa roped two doubles and two singles, Sam Calaham one double and three singles, Joey Figueroa four singles, Oni Ferrerio Jr. homered and singled twice, Hugo Valdez III had three hits, Tony Guieb added a two-base hit and two base hits with a pair of base knocks each were Xavier Perez and Jordan Figueroa.
Fire Fighters 17,
Total Service Painting 13
With Fire Fighters scoring the first nine runs unanswered, the lead was simply too much for Total Service Painting to overcome as Benny Lowe douses two while going 4-for-4 in the victory. Kyle Malone and Frank Abreu both also connected on home runs as part of their three hits apiece, Stevie Monsalvatage and Stick Morales both got hold of a double and single, JP Malott, Angelo Guieb and Chad Rodriguez all had two hits and with one was David Thomblayd and Frankie Arencibia.
Juvi Valido was perfect at the plate in three trips for TSP, including two home runs one an inside-the-park variety, with two hits were Jose Rodriguez and Harry Milliken, Alexey Vergas doubled and with base knocks were Fastuo Suarez and Manuel Roldan.
Paradise Construction 28,
Fire Fighters 12
It was just a one-run game after three complete, but then Paradise Construction exploded for 17 runs in the fourth to end the game via the mercy-rule after five innings of play.
Chi Chi Rodriguez and DAntony Rodriguez, with two home runs, both compiled a 4-for-4 showing, Rakio Alfonso homered and singled twice, Lito Lopez and Marty Gregurich both had a two-base hit and two base hits, with two hits each were Ronnie Presley, Roberto Obunow, with a double, and Radier Gonzalez, with a home run, Yoan Fabre double and with singles were Pabel Noquera and Travis Arnold.
For Fire Fighters, Benny Lowe had a home run and single, Angelo Guieb two singles, Kyle Malone parked a shot over the fence, Chad Rodriguez tripled Stick Morales, Frank Abreu and Arrmis Bello all doubled, and with singles were David Thomblayd, Frankie Arencibia, Colton Butler and Stevie Monsalvatage.