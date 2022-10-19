It takes a community often to build a flag football team, which was very true for the Monroe County Special Olympic squad, as for the first several years of existence athletes partnered with their typical peers from The College of the Florida Keys to form the Goonies, which became a gold-medal program at the state level. That was until the nationwide shutdown left the Olympians without a team for a year and once they returned, no partners.

That just meant one thing for the coach Randy Acevedo, who has been at the helm of the team since its inception and has watched the athletes gain a better grasp of the game, for the first time they play in the traditional division without any unified partners.