It takes a community often to build a flag football team, which was very true for the Monroe County Special Olympic squad, as for the first several years of existence athletes partnered with their typical peers from The College of the Florida Keys to form the Goonies, which became a gold-medal program at the state level. That was until the nationwide shutdown left the Olympians without a team for a year and once they returned, no partners.
That just meant one thing for the coach Randy Acevedo, who has been at the helm of the team since its inception and has watched the athletes gain a better grasp of the game, for the first time they play in the traditional division without any unified partners.
“We weren’t sure what to expect as this was our first time with this type of team and tournament,” said Acevedo. “I was pleasantly surprised with how we performed as a team.”
With 10 members on the roster now going as the Key West Conchs, five on a field at a time, Acevedo explained that while it was a different brand of football, without the typical peers on the field, the players proved they were more than capable and at times even had more opportunities to shine.
“Before, all players played, but some who may not have carried the ball, in a Unified game with partners, actually did in this game and scored,” said Acevedo. “It was a great game, and I’m very proud of how they played with the assistance of our new assistant coach Angel Torres, who has lots of football experience at various levels.”
In the Southeast Region Fall Classic, which was held in Davie on Oct. 15, the Conchs were competing in Masters Level 4, winning both games as the visiting team topping the Mako Sharks, 12-0, and VLP Vipers, 25-12, both from Broward County, to advance to the state games with a first-place finish.
At the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Fall Classic, the Key West Conchs will be part of the 17 athletes, nine unified Partners, led by six coaches who will travel to the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando from Monroe County. Joining them will be the Key Largo School Tornados, a unified team coached by Jordan Lombard, who will be competing as a Junior Level 4 team, as well as the Coral Shores High School Hurricanes, led by coach Pedro Reinso. The Hurricanes will be competing as a Senior Level 4 team, both squads automatically advancing due to a lack of competition for them within their age and division at the Southeast Region Fall Classic.