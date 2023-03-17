A pair of champions were crowned in the Key West Police Athletic League basketball season during the final Saturday of play on March 11 at the Douglass Gymnasium, but it did not come easy for either of the eventual champs.
The high-flying Pelicans, who soared into the postseason with an unblemished record, were in front by just two points at halftime of the semifinals against the Grizzlies and ahead by a single point during the championship intermission before pulling away in the second half of both to claim the Division I title, while the Bulls needed to charge during the second half of both its playoff matchups to win the Division-II championship by a combined six points between the finals and semifinals.
Despite not having a championship in Division III, there was still excitement in the final week of play as the Mavs and Clippers were able to end the season on high notes with victories to bring their final records to .500.
DIVISION I
CHAMPIONSHIP
PELICANS 28, CELTICS 20
With a perfect season on the line, the Celtics gave the Pelican all they could handle, trailing by just a point at the break, but the birds were simply too much to take as they pulled away by seven in the second half for the hardware haul.
After Demarcus Deroche did a majority of the work for the Pelicans in the first half, scoring eight of his team’s 13, it was Berwaldo Camile to bring the title home with six of his 11 points in the second half, after the score the other four in the first half. Deroche ended up with 12 in the winning cause, as Taurean Roberts stuck a shot from beyond the arc.
SEMIFINALS
PELICANS 38, GRIZZLIES 20
With 19 points, 11 in the second half, the Pelicans’ Demarcus Deroche nearly single-handedly outscored the Grizzlies, while Berweldo Camile dropped in 15 point in the winning cause, including a pair of 3-pointers, with 10 in the second half, but at halftime it was just a two-point contest.
Led by a hot-shooting Tyrese Redding, who netted 10 of his 12 points in the first half with one 3-pointer, the Grizzlies trailed 14-12 at the break, but could not sustain in the second half. Jonathan Holliman put in four points for the Griz, Daniel Jerios and Dominick Galas both had two while the Pelicans also had Anthony Neeley and Josh Lewis make a basket.
The Celtics were led by Ahmad McIntosh’s 12 points as Elijah Carus and McWoody Fils-Aime both tallied four points apiece.
CELTICS 37, 76ERS 28
Scoring nine of his game-high 16 points in the first quarter, Ahmad McIntosh set the tone early in the semifinals while, as a team, the Celts held the 76ers to just two points for an early nine-point advantage. McWoody Fils-Aime added four second-quarter and 14 in the game as his Celtics squad continue to expand the lead to double-digits by halftime.
Elijah Carus bucketed five in the second half in the winning cause and Geo Twyman had two, but they would need all those points as the 76er went on a second half run to attempts to make the championship game. Michael Perry made two second-half 3-pointer to finish with nine points, as did Niko Prokurat, and Tyrese Scott made one. Herschell Major III made four of his seven in the second half, with Zach Julien contributing three points as well, but it was not enough to keep their squad from elimination.
DIVISION II
FINALS
BULLS 14, CAVS 12
After pulling an upset in the semifinals, coming into the playoff with a 2-4 mark after the regular season, the Cavs had the first-place Bulls on the ropes in the finals, as a second-quarter surge of nine points, four by Ke’Lijah Sargent, a 3-pointer from Yosban Rodriguez and a pair of free throws from Kumani Poitier, put the underdogs in front by a point at halftime after falling behind by six coming off a scoreless first-quarter.
The Cinderella Cavs would actually extend the lead through the third, with Portier making the only point of the quarter on a free throw, but the glass slipper would break in the fourth they could only score once on a Noah Carius field goal, while the Bulls had Marvin Bien-Aime go for two of his four points and Nicholas Talpasz put away four of his game-high eight points in the fourth to earn their team the championship. Kevin Acevedo also had two for the Bulls in the win.
SEMIFINALS
BULLS 18, WARRIORS 14
Defense ruled the first half, with the game tied at 2 following the first quarter of play, on a James Carey basket for the Warriors and free throws by Justin Osborne and Marvin Bien-Aime. The second quarter saw Warriors taking a three-point lead into halftime after Jayce Fernandez netted four points of his team-best 10 points and Julien Gehin made a shot, while Nicholas Talpasz nailed a 3-pointer for the Bulls.
The Warriors would score only six more points the rest of the way, all by Fernandez, which was not enough to keep up with the Bulls who had Osborne finish with seven points, Bien-Aime had three, Talpasz four as did Kevin Acevedo with a pair of second-half baskets.
CAVS 28, SUNS 24 (OT)
Leading by five at halftime, the Suns were seemingly in control of a championship berth until a second-half outburst by the Cavs behind the sharp shooting of Kimani Poitier who made a pair of 3-pointers to end the game with eight points, and Ke’Lijah Sargent had six of her 12 sent the game into overtime.
Hudson Thrasher made a 3-pointer in the extra period, and Noah Carius sunk a free throw to bring his game total to four points after making a shot from beyond the arc in the second quarter, while Yosban Rodriguez had a point.
The Suns were unable to score in overtime, but did have Jordan Wallace score nine, Marlo Gonzalez had seven, Jonathan Joseph netted four and with two each were Zaiden Stocker and Luis Hernandez.
DIVISION III
CLIPPERS 13, HEAT 11
Despite scoring only one first-half basket, the Clippers battled back in the second half powered by Keyo’Monie Humphrey nine of 11 total points as teammate Jessie Hubbard had two.
The Hear scored in every quarter, Declan Kennedy and Erick Gil Lopez with two each in the first, Roman Brown putting in a pair of second-quarter baskets, Suendy Louis making a third-quarter bucket and Gil Lopez had a free throw in the fourth.
MAVS 22, BUCKS 6
Eighteen of the game’s 28 total points were scored by the Bucks’ Armani Jackson, a 3-pointer in the first and third quarters and six each in the second and fourth, while teammates Anthony Cabrera and Arwens Annylusse both had two points. The Bucks scored all their points in the first half, two by Micah McQuaig and four from Jaiden Lopez.