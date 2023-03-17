A pair of champions were crowned in the Key West Police Athletic League basketball season during the final Saturday of play on March 11 at the Douglass Gymnasium, but it did not come easy for either of the eventual champs.

The high-flying Pelicans, who soared into the postseason with an unblemished record, were in front by just two points at halftime of the semifinals against the Grizzlies and ahead by a single point during the championship intermission before pulling away in the second half of both to claim the Division I title, while the Bulls needed to charge during the second half of both its playoff matchups to win the Division-II championship by a combined six points between the finals and semifinals.

Tags

Recommended for you