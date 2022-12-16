To overlook Valclav Bursa entering the cross country season was an easy thing to do; after all, the Marathon High sophomore was coming into just his second year of running for distance. Even Dolphins coach Jim Murphy admitted ,while he expected Bursa to be one of the team’s top runners this season, he did not expect the young harrier to be racing at a state-medalist caliber.
“I saw it possibly in the future,” said Murphy, expressing he figured Bursa could get second or third at districts after the first few races, but by the third the coach started to believe the sophomore had a chance to win a district title and even more. “I knew halfway through the year he had a shot to medal at states. I didn’t bring it up to him, but at the same time I know he was checking into that.”
The Dolphins coach said Bursa “stepped up and went above and beyond expectations this year,” as not only did the sophomore prove his coach correct by winning the district championship, but he also went on to finish third at the region finals and took the medal for ninth place at the state championships to become the Keys Auto Center All-Monroe County Athlete of the Year.
“With how fast Vance was running, until states he was a Top 5 runner in every race we entered,” said Murphy.
A season prior, Bursa clocked a 17:42 and 17:52 to close out the campaign, which was only the third time he broke the 19-minute mark. This year he opened with a 17:42 and the next race was in the 16s, which is where he stayed the remainder of the season.
“That’s a huge jump,” said Murphy. “I expected him to be, by the end of the year, a solid low 17s, I never expected he would jump into the 16s.”
Although on second look, Murphy maybe should have seen it coming as Bursa’s mother, Helena, is an accomplished long-distance racer but Vance and his older brother Jakob and younger sibling Antonio did not believe they were natural runners.
“She talked them into coming out for cross country,” said Murphy, noting the boys did look into running prior to COVID but never started until last season. “Their mom is a very disciplined and dedicated runner and they saw what it takes, so I don’t think they really wanted to do what she does. They did it last year with the idea of seeing if they would like it or not.”
After the third race of that first season, according to their coach, they were hooked and full-time runners.
“It was one of those incidents where they played other sports, but they never ran, so they had an athletic ability,” said Murphy. “They now have gotten good at it and have kept on going. They are very discipline in their training, I have them tracked in Garmin and they run every day.”
The coach also added that the middle Bursa brother is also a natural leader, finding ways to motivate his teammates in such as positive way that the entire Dolphins squad improved alongside the Bursas.
“When you have a day you are pushing them, they will push themselves,” said Murphy. “I’ve had very few runners where, after high demanding days, who thank you in the end but they always did.”
Knowing where he stood on the team, Bursa’s goal became to lead his team back to the state finals.
“I think going the previous year, he could visualize it all year and what he wanted to do, and I think that was a huge aspect,” said Murphy. “I think every time we go there, it leaves you wanting more and wanting to go back the next year and do something better on a certain part of the course.”
In order to accomplish that goal, Marathon first had to advance past the District 16-1A Championships, which they did by placing second overall as a team led by Bursa, who claimed the individual title with a time of 16 minutes and 24.91 seconds. Making it even more impressive for Murphy was the fact the Dolphins had not attended many large invitationals this year, thus Bursa had not raced against many of the state-level runners he beat for the title.
“Each week we had a goal, and he just wanted to get better each week,” said Murphy. “In his mind, it didn’t matter if the courses were different or the weather was a factor, he just wanted to get better every race. That was his thing.”
In the Region 4-1A Championships, Bursa was not no longer an unknown and many of his opponents came in with a plan to beat the Dolphins sophomore. He would finish in fourth place with a time of 16:48.0, but that only spurred Bursa for the State Championships.
“He knew what to fix,” said Murphy, adding once the Dolphins reached the state finals, Bursa’s focus was on accomplishing his second goal of earning a state medal.
In order to achieve that second feat, Bursa would once again have to do it as an underdog, as he needed to finish in the Top 15 to medal but came into the finals ranked 17th.
“He really wasn’t on the radar but I knew he had a shot and he took full advantage of it,” said Murphy.
In fact, Bursa ran a very unassuming race at the state finals, sitting in 42nd after 750 meters, but then he gradually made the move into 33rd by the mile, 23rd at the mile-and-a-half mark, he was just out of medal contention by the 2-mile and he kept tracking down runners in front of him to be the 10th to cross the finish line. Due to circumstances, he would claim the ninth-place medal, turning in a 16:18.20.
“In a week’s time he was completely able to change up his style, because every race before he was pretty much the front-runner, so he had to become more of a chaser in the state finals,” said Murphy. “It worked out and not too many runners can switch that in a season, yet five or six days.”
Bursa will spend the winter playing soccer with many of his Marathon cross country teammates before putting his focus back on distance running during track season and into the cross country offseason.
“With the amount of mileage he put in, he could use a break, so we will sit down and figure out what events they want to run in track,” said Murphy. “I have an idea of what I want them to run, but I’m not coaching track this year. I’ll be around, but it will be on them to figure out what they want to enter.
“Nobody places at states and doesn’t think about winning it all, so you know he’s checking times and is going to be keeping track during track season where those kids are,” the Dolphins coach furthered. “The beauty of it is, the same kids he’s running against in cross country, he’ll compete against in the mile and 2-mile in track and the more he competes against them, the better off he will be.”
While Bursa will be watching, after winning the district title, coming in third in the region meet and the Top 10 in the state championships, there will be no more hiding next year for the Dolphins’ No. 1 harrier as he is certainly now on the state radar.
“At the state level you just never know what’s going to happen, but he’s still 15 years old and growing, so it’s going to be exciting to see hat he can do the next few seasons,” said Murphy.