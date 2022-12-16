To overlook Valclav Bursa entering the cross country season was an easy thing to do; after all, the Marathon High sophomore was coming into just his second year of running for distance. Even Dolphins coach Jim Murphy admitted ,while he expected Bursa to be one of the team’s top runners this season, he did not expect the young harrier to be racing at a state-medalist caliber.

“I saw it possibly in the future,” said Murphy, expressing he figured Bursa could get second or third at districts after the first few races, but by the third the coach started to believe the sophomore had a chance to win a district title and even more. “I knew halfway through the year he had a shot to medal at states. I didn’t bring it up to him, but at the same time I know he was checking into that.”

