After the first three weeks of action, just one team remains undefeated in Key West Little Conch Baseball.

During last week’s play at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex, Florida Keys Electric handed Sloppy Joe’s its first loss as both teams weigh in at 5-1. Conch-Rete Pumping got its first victory now at 1-4 and Papa Tony’s has yet to register a W with five losses.

roncooke@bellsouth.net

Tags

Recommended for you