After the first three weeks of action, just one team remains undefeated in Key West Little Conch Baseball.
During last week’s play at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex, Florida Keys Electric handed Sloppy Joe’s its first loss as both teams weigh in at 5-1. Conch-Rete Pumping got its first victory now at 1-4 and Papa Tony’s has yet to register a W with five losses.
Danger Charters is the only team left with a perfect record at 7-0 in the 12-and-Under age group. Island Dogs is 3-4 and with a 2-4 mark are First Horizon Bank, Hector Guzman Dental and Toppino and Sons.
In the 10-and-Under age division, Key Plaza Creperie holds the line at 6-1, Barrows Law is 4-2, Sunset Watersports and Hy-Tech are tied at 2-4 as Key West Hospitality Inn is 2-5.
The league will take the week off for Spring Break but will be back in action on Monday, March 27.
14-AND-UNDER
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 7,
SLOPPY JOE’S 5
FKE took a four-run advantage and held off a late charge to hand Sloppy Joe’s its first loss. Erick Fiallo hit a three-run homer, Kade Maltz doubled and singled, Cruz Holmes singled twice, Bolden Walther doubled, Stone Turbeville singled home two, with a base hit was Calvin Mercer, Shay Boa, Kristian Kearins and Xavier Perez.
Holmes gave up three runs, struck out seven over the first five on the hill.
Sloppy’s Roman Garcia hit a two-run home run, Nelson Ong tripled and doubled and Baylin Rodger, Trent Thomas, Christian Druckemiller and Elias Hernandez each had a hit.
Thomas struck out five in three and two-third innings of relief.
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 6,
PAPA TONY’S 3
Nick Besson throttled Papa Tony’s with 10 Ks over three-plus on the mound for Conch-Rete Pumping’s first win. At the plate, Derreld Treminio tripled and singled, Jason Stubblefield singled two times, Nathan Radziejewski, Jorge Sanchez, Mason Titensor, Carter Wirth all doubled and Besson singled.
For Papa Tony’s, Beau Bender hit a solo shot, Reef Guyet doubled, Alfredo Flores had pair of base hits and Auggy Davila singled.
On the mound, Guyet struck out five and Davila had seven Ks.
SLOPPY JOES’ 12,
PAPA TONY’S 2
Nelson Ong went 3-for-3 with a home run and doubled with three RBI, Roman Garcia doubled and singled for two RBI, Chace Gaertner and Josh Johnson each singled twice as Kristian Kearins, Baylin Rodger and Kelly Casper all singled.
Rodger fanned four over four.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila singled twice, Alfredo Flores doubled and with a single was Carson Crockett, Jakobe Williamson and Beau Bender.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 7,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 4
Shay Boa drilled two doubles and singled for two RBI, Kristian Masters doubled, Bolden Walther singled twice as Cruz Holmes, Calvin Mercer, James Koester and Roger Barralaga each had a hit. Boa struck out eight over the first five innings as Mercer was perfect over the final two with three Ks.
Conch-Rete’s Jason Stubblefield tripled and singled, Darreld Treminio doubled, Jayvion King singled twice and with a hit was Nick Besson and Mason Titensor. Over the first four frames, Treminio fanned seven.
12-AND-UNDER
TOPPINO’S 13,
ISLAND DOGS 1
A seven-run fourth put Toppino’s in the win column. Luis Hernandez doubled and single for four RBI as Mason Waldner, Kellen Lockwood, Abel Smith and Calvin Lee all singled. Lockwood fanned six over the first three and Smith struck out three over a perfect inning in relief.
Island Dogs’ Chay Blanco and Ryland Brown each singled.
DANGER CHARTERS 19,
ISLAND DOGS 10
Danger’s Niko Prokurat doubled and singled for two RBI, Ryder Almeda singled twice for two RBI, Nicholas Thibault tripled home a trio, James Barber thumped a run-scoring three-bagger, as Sawyer Hill singled. Thibault struck out seven as Prokurat sat three on Ks.
For Island Dogs, Jackson Tonelli homered and doubled for two RBI, Reef Rella put one out of Peter Dopp and singled to plate two, Leo Thibault doubled and Chay Blanco singled.
Jayce Fernandez struck out three with just one run over the final one plus frames in relief.
TOPPINO’S 10,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 8
Toppino’s Cole Johnson singled home three, Mason Waldner doubled and Abel Smith singled home a run.
Doc Guzman’s Geraldo Verges hit a two-run home run, Cooper Miller and Kaine Dickerson each singled twice as Tyrone Cervantes and Tyler Brickhouse both singled.
ISLAND DOGS 9,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 2
Island Dogs’ Jackson Tonelli singled two times, Leo Thibault doubled home a runner and Chay Blanco slugged a run-scoring single.
On the hill, Reef Rella fanned seven as Jayce Fernandez struck out a pair in relief.
The bankers’ Kaden Savedra doubled home a run as Brice Barth and James Carey both slugged a hit.
DANGERS CHARTERS 5,
TOPPINO’S 1
Leadoff batter Nicholas Thibault hit a solo shot, Niko Prokurat doubled and singled to plate three runs as Hunter Hill singled.
Prokurat pitched a gem, with four hits, one walk and he sat 13 on strikeouts.
Toppino’s Calvin Lee doubled as Sam Boa, Kellen Lockwood and Mason Waldner each stroked a single.
Lockwood shut down Danger over the final three with no run, no hits, a walk with five strikeouts.
10-AND-UNDER
KEYS WEST HOSPITALITY INN 10,
HY-TECH 7
The innkeepers Justin Druckemiller plated two runs on three hits, Ryan Martinez hit a pinch-hit triple, Edder Mendez doubled home two as Jackson Groll and Justin Osborne both had a base hit.
Over the first four frames, Osborne fanned eight.
Hy-Tech’s Jimmy McCain doubled and singled, Reggie Peterson thumped a three-bagger, Colin Jordan doubled home a run as Jax Mendez, Kristopher Barroso and Michael Leser all added a hit.
The pitching committee of McCain (6), Mendez (5) and Johnson (3) combined for 14 strikeouts.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 18,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 5
Armands Berzins went yard and signed twice to plate two runs, Roman Lepowski singled three times, Landon Caraballo tripled and singled to drive in six runs, Nico Griffiths plated three via two hits as Sawyer Donaldson singled.
Berzins struck out five as Caraballo sat eight on Ks in the final three of relief.
Campbell Tabb doubled and singled twice, Jackson Groll drilled a two-base hit and base hit as Ryan Martinez had a pinch-hit single for KW Hospitality Inn.
HY-TECH 7,
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 4
Kristopher Barroso slapped a pair of base hits as Jax Mendez, Jimmy McCain and Henry Kroes each signed.
McCain allowed one run and fanned eight over the first three on the mound.
Sunset’s L.B. Bennett doubled and singled and Bradley Buigas singled home a runner.
Armani Jackson and Miles Murphy struck out four each.
BARROWS LAW 13,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 3
Jacob Rodriguez drilled two doubles and singled to plate five runs to lead Barrows at the plate. Gavin Teal doubled and singled for two RBI, Jaiden Lopez and Bannon Holeman singled home two runs apiece as Josalby Perdigon and Charley Bentley both singled.
Rodriguez was perfect over the first two on the mound with four strikeouts and Lopez struck out seven over the final three.
Justin Druckemiller and Edder Mendez each singled for the innkeepers.
Justin Osborne fanned six over the first three frames.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 9,
HY-TECH 8
Tied at 8, Nico Griffiths hit a walk-off single for his only base hit to lead Key Plaza Creperie to the win. Landon Caraballo doubled and singled twice for two RBI, Armands Berzins singled two times, Roman Lepowski thumped a three-bagger, Ryder Smith singled home a pair as Khai Mellies, Sawyer Donaldson and Brian Gutierrez all added a hit.
In three innings of mid-relief, Caraballo fanned seven.
Jimmy McCain tripled and singled twice as Kristopher Barroso (three RBI) and Jax Mendez each drilled a pair of base hits.