May 22 marked the 25th anniversary of two-time Super Bowl Champion Gary Dunn’s purchase of the Ocean View Sports Bar. But instead of making the day about his purchase, Dunn, who has been a significant financial supporter of Coral Shores athletics for each of the past 25 years, designated that all proceeds from his “anniversary commemoration” be used to assist with Hurricane athletic expenses.
“I certainly understand the importance of athletics and I’m proud to help when possible,” said Dunn. “My son and daughter both had excellent athletic experiences at Coral Shores, and now it’s time to help ensure that the current group of student-athletes enjoys the same kind of success.”
The proceeds from the anniversary commemoration drew an $8,000 check, which Dunn contributed to The Upper Keys Foundation — a non-profit whose principal mission is to underwrite athletic programs at Coral Shores.
“I can’t say enough about Gary Dunn,” said Coral Shores athletic director Rich Russell. “Everyone knows Gary from his 12 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers; he was a two-time Super Bowl winner and was selected team captain by his peers. What many may not know is that he is one of the most community-minded individuals in the Upper Keys. I can’t begin to tell you how much help he’s provided our athletic programs during the years.”