After six weeks of Key West Police Athletic League Youth Basketball League action, there are still two teams unbeaten with just one more week of regular-season play left at the Douglass Gym.
In Division I, the Pelicans are 5-0, the Celtics are in second at 3-2 and with 1-4 records are the Grizzlies and 76ers.
The Bulls lead Division II with a 4-1 mark, right behind are the Suns at 3-2, Cavs are 2-3 with the Warriors next at 1-4.
Leading the way in Division III are the Bucks with a 6-0 record. At 3-3 is the Mavs, the Clippers are 2-4 and with a 1-5 record is the Heat.
DIVISION I (7TH/8TH GRADE)
CELTICS 40,
76ERS 17
Ahmad McIntosh netted 10 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter to pace the Celtics to victory. Chace Gaertner and Woody Fils-Aime netted four apiece, Trent Thomas and Geo Twyman each canned a trey and with two points each were Matthew Oviedo and Elijah Carius.
Antini Scyrus led the 76ers with nine points, Hudson Balbuena nailed a shot from downtown, Herschell Major III netted three points as Michael Perry hit a field goal.
PELICANS 50,
GRIZZLIES 24
Pelicans Berweldo Camile hit 15 of his 23 points from downtown, Demarcus Deroche canned 16, Anthony Neeley netted eight as Mason Hart hit a pair of points.
Grizzlies’ Reef Guyet drilled the nets for 12 of his team-high 17 from beyond the arc, Jonathan Holliman scored four in the first half, Tyrese Redding netted two and Brandon Sanford drained a fourth-quarter free throw.
DIVISION II
SUNS 25,
WARRIORS 15
Marlo Gonzalez ripped a trey as part of his eight points to lead the Suns. Hailey Sullivan and Eddie Damon put in six points apiece as Jordan Wallace hit all five in the second period.
Warriors’ Julien Gehin led all scorers with 10 points including a pair of treys, Oscar Loy netted four and Ben Tutieuski hit a free throw.
CAVS 35,
BULLS 26
Noah Carius led the Cavs with six of his 12 from downtown, Kimani Portier got the hot hand in the fourth netting six of his 10 points with four from the free throw line, including a pair of technical shots. Ke’lijah Sargent put in six, Hudson Thrasher netted a trey and with two points apiece were Cayden Gonzalez and Viktor Guerding.
Bulls’ Marvin Bien-Aime led all scorers with 13 points, Kevin Acevedo put in seven with a second-quarter trey and with points each was Cuyler Thrift and Justin Major Jr.
DIVISION III
BUCKS 21,
HEAT 6
Jaiden Lopez got a slow start in the first but poured in nine of his 17 points in the second quarter to lead the Bucks. With two points apiece were Josiah Ellison and Micah McQuaig.
The Heat’s Devin Stanley scored all four in the fourth and Erick Gil Lopez netted a first-quarter field goal.
MAVS 22,
CLIPPERS 20
Mavs’ Armani Jackson netted 10 of his 13 points in the second, Anthony Cabrera hit a trey in the first and fourth quarters for six, Arwens Annylusse netted two and Joshua Regis nailed a free throw.
For the Clippers, Keyo’Monie Humphreys nailed two treys to finish with 10, Jax Mendez hit a trey and pair of free throws for five points, Jessie Hubbard and Leilani Barnes both had two and Ryder Smith hit a free throw.