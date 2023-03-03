After six weeks of Key West Police Athletic League Youth Basketball League action, there are still two teams unbeaten with just one more week of regular-season play left at the Douglass Gym.

In Division I, the Pelicans are 5-0, the Celtics are in second at 3-2 and with 1-4 records are the Grizzlies and 76ers.

roncooke@bellsouth.net