Rosenbalm

Pastor Charles Rosenbalm of First Baptist Church of Key Largo gives the thumbs up while running in the 2019 Walt Disney World Marathon.

 Photo provided by Charles Rosenbalm

Charles Rosenbalm, pastor at First Baptist Church of Key Largo, can be seen on most mornings running along the hot sidewalks of the northernmost island, a regular exercise regimen that he says helps set the pace for his work as a minister.

“(Running) certainly gives me an opportunity to clear my mind. I like to listen to a variety of podcasts, particularly of the Christian genre, along with other preachers giving sermons and that kind of thing. It’s my time alone, my time to think, my time to reset,” he said.

