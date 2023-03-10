Even though Scott Paul never strayed far from the program during his hiatus from the Key West High soccer team, remaining a teacher at the school, upon his return this season the coach admitted he did not know much about junior Kathryn Smith.
After all, Smith was injured for a portion of her sophomore campaign, when Paul was watching from the stands and on the sidelines as an assistant, but the coach, now in his second term with the team, had heard of Smith’s potential.
“She was in a boot when I first saw her,” said Paul. “But (former coach now Conchs athletic director) Justin (Martin) kept talking about how impactful she could be, telling me she was the best finisher on the team two years ago, but she just didn’t catch my eye and how could she, being hurt.”
This season, Paul learned quickly what Smith was fully capable of, as she scored 22 goals for the Lady Conchs, the most of any single player from any of the three Keys schools, as well as adding five assists to be named the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County girls soccer player of the year.
“She came out early in the preseason, which surprised me, so when she showed up I was happy,” said Paul. “When we finally got her on the field, I realized she has the size, speed and strength, the girls call it ‘beast mode,’ and she could be an absolutely dominant player. When she scored those three goals in the first game of the season, that’s when I knew she was the kind of player who could put her team on her back.”
Now Paul wants to take it to an even higher level with Smith, hoping to make her even more of a shooter and pure scorer.
“Clearly this year she had a nose for the goal,” said Paul. “Right now she can nail the ball from 40 yards out and strike the goal, but for everyone she makes from that far out, she missed one up close because she doesn’t know how to always take something off her strike. She can aim with the best of them and put it on a rope, but sometimes she overtakes it and that’s where she can become an even better player, which I’m excited to see her become.”
The coach furthered that it’s not to take away from the fact Smith scored 22 goals this season, which he attributed to her ability to stay on the ball and also set up her teammates in advantageous positions.
“She’s constantly knocking people off the ball, she can lace a nice through-ball, and her ability to make a turn, let it go through her legs and run on it is great,” said Paul. “She’s not just rolling the ball into the back of the net either, she can shoot from distance, she can take keepers on one-on-one, she can lay a ball in an inch off the post, she’s that kind of scorer. She really has some great creativity, she is very athletic and always wants to perform.”
Following the season, Paul has continued to work with Smith, playing small-sided matches, which the coach expressed has been a joy to watch.
“She has loads of upside,” said Paul. “I knew once we got her to some five-in-fives, she would be amazing because she is so physical she will bust right through you. She can take over a game, that’s what makes her special.”
With all of Smith’s ability to take control of a match, through her goal-scoring-ability and also drive to improve her skills, Paul explained — now knowing of Smith’s true potential — he hopes to mold the team around her as they look for a return trip to the FHSAA State playoffs.
“She can take us right back into the playoff next year, without question,” said Paul. “You need that dominant goal-scorer, and she has pretty close to a complete game. She has the moxie and physical toughness you see in a defender and is a once-in-an-every-few-years goal-scorer. She is the real deal, no question, she’s legit.”