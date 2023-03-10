Even though Scott Paul never strayed far from the program during his hiatus from the Key West High soccer team, remaining a teacher at the school, upon his return this season the coach admitted he did not know much about junior Kathryn Smith.

After all, Smith was injured for a portion of her sophomore campaign, when Paul was watching from the stands and on the sidelines as an assistant, but the coach, now in his second term with the team, had heard of Smith’s potential.