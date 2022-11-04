In March, former Key West High girls soccer coach was approached by a group of players about hosting offseason workouts. At that point, Paul knew that Justin Martin, having transitioned to the Key West athletic director, was not returning as the Lady Conchs coach, so he took on the challenge to keep the team in form.

“We told Tegan (Lavin) that if she could come up with 10 players, we’d do some 5-on-5s and they came up with exactly 10,” said Paul, furthering that not long after four freshman added to the mix. “So we started doing two days a week of fitness and training, we went to two tournaments where they learned to play 5-on-5 and they all got along.”

