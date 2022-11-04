In March, former Key West High girls soccer coach was approached by a group of players about hosting offseason workouts. At that point, Paul knew that Justin Martin, having transitioned to the Key West athletic director, was not returning as the Lady Conchs coach, so he took on the challenge to keep the team in form.
“We told Tegan (Lavin) that if she could come up with 10 players, we’d do some 5-on-5s and they came up with exactly 10,” said Paul, furthering that not long after four freshman added to the mix. “So we started doing two days a week of fitness and training, we went to two tournaments where they learned to play 5-on-5 and they all got along.”
It was not Paul alone as he was joined by assistant coach Megan Koe, who remains with the program entering the season, as well as former players Selen Casas and Libby Isherwood.
“It was really good for the girls and fun to coach with my former players, so the buzz was good,” said Paul. “Meghan and I both said as long as it remains enjoyable, we’d continue to do it.”
So they did, continuing to work with the team through the early part of the preseason, still expecting to pass on the team with a dozen players ready to roll into the season — but before he knew it there were 21 girls at the workouts. Having seen the response of the players showing up the the workouts, Paul decided he’d throw his name back into the program’s head coach position and before he knew it, he was the only candidate still on the list.
They continued to show up for the new coaching staff, as by tryouts there were 32 girls present.
“As far as I’m concerned, even though we could only keep 18 on the varsity due to out van situation, I feel like we are 20 deep,” said Paul, noting there are some freshman on the junior varsity who he feels are varsity ready. “These are kids anybody would want to coach and the chemistry is there.”
The coach furthered that he feels they are adapting to his “Key West’s philosophy” which was always “win, lose or draw when you came off the field you knew you played Key West because you were sore.” Leading that physical style of play are senior center midfielders Nikki Tomita and Jen Perloff.
“Jen and Nikki can both score from all over the field and will make some great runs from those spots this year,” said Paul, noting Tomita will play the more of the attacking midfield role, while Perloff will focus a bit more on a defensive role. “They are brining so much speed from there. Nikki is making some blazing runs in practice and hitting shots on goal from 20 to 30 yards out.”
Paul explained that he expects the senior duo to attract a lot of attention for the opposition this season, which should open the opportunities for the team’s top finishers Ella Baxter and Kathrine Smith, who are both juniors.
“If Ella doesn’t put in 20 goals this year, I’ll be shocked, she’s that good,” said Paul. “She’s been so focused on lacrosse, because she’s so good at it, she hasn’t had a chance to be good at soccer. She’s going to want to play two sports after this season. She’s smart, she does amazing finishes, and she teams very well with Kathrine.”
Playing just behind the Lady Conch strikers, in the team’s 3-4-3 formation this season, will be Isabella Franco, who Paul expressed can score from 25 yards out to each corner.
“Her through-balls, touch and passing are all also absolutely wonderful,” said Paul about Franco. “Justin had done a great job with them, working on offensive movement and playing off each other.”
Key West also received an unexpected boost in the offseason, according to the coach, when freshman Maddie Kildoff transfers into the school from the Jacksonville area.
“She’s the real deal and what a great kid,” Paul said about Kildoff. “She has tons of club experience and is not coming in as a typical freshman.”
While Key West has several scoring options this year, they will trust just a three-back line on defense with Skylar Lanoue starting in the center, senior Reily Ryan shifting to the right side to make room for Grace Andrew on the left.
“Grace is left, so we finally have a left footed left back, so she can lace the ball up the line,” said Paul.
Lavin, who led the charge to get Paul out in the offseason, is back as the team’s starting goalkeeper while coming off the bench are Colby Tuner, Molly McKnight, Lillian Mook, Jazzy Dieguez, Kaitlyn Franco, and seniors Rosa Detweiler and Vicky Daly-Willy. With the amount of depth on the team, Paul is confident they can once again be a competitive squad on the pitch.
“It’s a real unique schedule we have put together,” said Paul, explaining it will be played in thirds with a break for Thanksgiving and Christmas during the season before preparing for the District 16-4A Tournament which will include Gulliver Prep, MAST, Killian and St. Brendan. “For the first part of the season, I’m telling them we are a track team so we can build up that endurance, so we set it up that we play some of the easier teams early on, then we work on some fitness in the first break, in the second third game quality starts to pick up, and by the time we hit that third third, we get the teams we want to get ready for the playoffs.”