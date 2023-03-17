KFCU third baseman Leilani Barnes (No. 12) watched shortstop Ryli Malone get her glove down for a grounder, but did not see Preferred Properties base runner Lina Lopez taking off for third. Malone threw to first and Lopez scored on the play.
RIGHT: Umpire Joey Grady and Niles catcher Francesca Felini watch as Preferred Properties batter Dylan Fager swings.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
Preferred Properties catcher Mia Perez stared down a base runner at third base in B Division play.
ABOVE: Keys Federal Credit Union pitcher Ava Wirth lets the ball slide out of her hand in B Division play.
A player from Preferred Properties watched as Arnold’s first baseman Genesis Rocha Barrios just missed the popup off the bat of Howe Orthodontics’ base runner Eva Norwood.
Neither center fielder Summer Bailey nor shortstop Mia Waldner (No. 22) could get to this shallow fly ball in A Division action.
As the first half of the season nears the close, and a week-long hiatus on the schedule for Spring Break, the top teams in the respective league showed off their pitching staffs as the duo of Sierra Sterling and Harper Francis combined for a perfect game to keep Spottswood & Sterling undefeated in B Division action, while Lucy Katz and Kaleaya Dickerson worked together for a three-hit shutout to remain atop the A Division standings.
The on-field action at Rosa Hernandez came to a close with A and B division games on Thursday, March 16, and will resume after the break on Monday, March 27.
A DIVISION
ARNOLD’S TOWING 11,
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 9
In a game that saw each team take the lead twice and the game tied entering the sixth and finals frame, during which Arnold’s outscored Howe by two runs for the win.
Leading the charge at the plate for Arnold’s was Genesis Rocha with a triple, double and RBI, Charley Bracher drove in four runs and Addison Means sent home three runs as both has a double and single, while with base knocks were Sophia Perez and Summer Bailey.
Means struck out seven
and allowed just three hits, as Howe had five total, with Leah Wells connecting on a triple and single, and Nieini Manresa, Caroline Aviles and Callie Griffiths all singled. Anastsha Boose had 12 strikeouts in a losing effort.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 11,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 0
Combining for the shutout on the mound for Florida Keys Electric were Lucy Katz, who struck out three and surrendered three hits and two walks in three innings, and Kaleaya Dickerson, who struck out four and gave up just one hits in two innings.
The duo also produced at the plate, both collecting three hits, Dickerson a home run shy of the cycle going for six RBI, and Katz coming up with a two-base hit and two base hits good for three RBI. Vivienne Lepowski had two base hits, Taliyah Marius had a two-base hit, and with hits each were Chloe Kongos and Arianna Anderson.
With two hits for Arnold’s, including a double, was Charley Bracher as Mia Waldner and Sophia Perez both singled.
FIRE FIGHTERS 10,
ROTARY 6
Taking charge both on the mound and at the plate for Fire Fighters was Breanna Brenner as she struck out 13 in 4 2/3 innings of work allowing just two earned runs on two hits and three walks, while also collecting a two-base hit and two base hits with her stick for four RBI. Shyla Waldon tallied a pair of hits, Kaleaya Cervantes ripped a triple, Mary Ellen Searcy had a triple and with single was Callie McCain.
Rotary was led by Maicee Gage who had a double, while also striking out six in four complete inning from the circle, and Charlie Lopez singled twice.
B DIVISION
SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 9,
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 2
Threes were wild for Spottswood & Sterling’s Sierra Sterling as her collected three hits, including a three-bagger at the plate, while also striking out three in each of her two no-hit innings.
Contributing to the victory were Karly Hernandez and Kinzley Moore with singles, while Harper Francis struck out two and allowed an earned up on two hits.
Sophia Niles stuck out five while allowing an unearned run on two hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings, as Niles had Halle Randolph triple and Asia Nunez single.
SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 11,
FLORIDA KEYS CREDIT UNION 0
It was a perfect game for the Spottswood & Sterling pitching staff, led by Sierra Sterling, who struck out the side in order during all three of her frames, while Harper Francis had two strikeouts in her inning of work and stroked a single at the plate.
Spottswood & Sterling also had perfection at the plate, as Kinzley Moore was 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBI.
For FKCU, Ava Wirth did have 12 strikeouts in three innings.