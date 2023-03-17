As the first half of the season nears the close, and a week-long hiatus on the schedule for Spring Break, the top teams in the respective league showed off their pitching staffs as the duo of Sierra Sterling and Harper Francis combined for a perfect game to keep Spottswood & Sterling undefeated in B Division action, while Lucy Katz and Kaleaya Dickerson worked together for a three-hit shutout to remain atop the A Division standings.

The on-field action at Rosa Hernandez came to a close with A and B division games on Thursday, March 16, and will resume after the break on Monday, March 27.