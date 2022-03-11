With the week hiatus just around the corner during Spring Break, the teams from the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League are starting to round into form as the hits were up for the A Division and the walk down for the B Division.
Amongst the oldest players, it is Florida Keys Electric that holds a half-game lead on front of Ramona’s while Fury and Capitan Hook’s are a game and a half back, while in B Division action it’s Niles Sales and Service that holds a game advantage ahead of Fire Fighters, with Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling two games back.
A DIVISION
CAPTAIN HOOKS 10,
2 OCEAN DIGITAL 2
Despite seeing its five-run lead whittled down by the end, Captain Hooks was able to hold off 2 Oceans Digital’s fifth-inning rally for the victory.
A five-run third gave Captain Hooks the lead for good, on a hit by Jaylin Greene, as half of the team’s hits came off the bat of Lilee Gage, who was 3-or-3 with a triple. Maicee Gage and Addison Means also had hits, with Means also garnering the victory on the mound allowing six hits and four runs while striking out two in three innings.
2 Oceans Digital tallied nine hits, three more than the eventual winner, with Charley Bracher, Mary Ellen Searcy, Ava Artigue, and Lilian Mayer each collecting two and Zoe Barras with one.
RAMONA’S 12,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 10
Trialing by a run entering the bottom of the third, Ramona’s was the only team to touch home the rest of the way, including scoring three times in the third to take the lead for good.
Ramona’s actually scored first on a Kaylee Williams single, but Arnold’s responded with an RBI double by Zaria Watson in the second and Lucy Katz single in the third for the one-run advantage.
Ramona’s pulled away for good with three runs in the third, two of the runs played on a Maicey Malgrat single.
Ryleigh Harnish pitched Ramona’s to victory allowing three hits and one run over four innings, striking out ten. Carley Hernandorena and Charlie Lopez each managed multiple hits for Ramona’s, Analy Rivero added one, while Katz had a pair of Arnold’s and Allison Smith had one.
FURY 18,
2 OCEANS DIGITALS 1
By the time Fury had put four runs up in the first inning, the game was almost already out of reach for 2 Oceans Digital, as Althea Olsen allowed just one run in six innings of work, giving up three hits, one walk and striking out four.
Fury started the scoring frenzy with an RBI Genesis Rocha in the first, and added five more in the fourth and sixth innings to cruise to the W. Olsen also had three hits, as did Gianna Felini and Callie Griffiths, with two doubles, but Rocha had a team-high four hits, including two doubles. Callie McCain added a double and single, Alyssa McCain had two hits, while Kaleya Cervantes, Janis Olsen and Rylee Perry each pitched in with one hit.
Maya Miller, Sierra Sterling and Charley Bracher each reached with a hit for 2 Oceans Digital.
RAMONA’S 12,
2 OCEAN DIGITAL 10
Playing from behind a majority of the way, 2 Oceans Digital went ahead after a four-run fourth only to give it back away when Ramona’s scored four of its own in the fifth and then held on for the victory.
Carley Hernandorena tripled in a pair of runs in the fifth to give Ramona’s the lead for good, while Maicey Malgrat doubled home a run for the early advantage. In fact, Malgrat finished 3-for-3, while teammate Charlie Lopez also had a multi-hit game with a pair of singles. Ryleigh Harnish and Audrey Smith both doubled and Kaylee Williams singled.
2 Oceans Digital’s four-run rally in the fourth was in thanks to a single by Charley Bracher, who was a perfect 3-for-3, and a double by Emma White, who also had a single. By the end, 2 Ocean had outhit Ramona’s, 12-9, with Eva Norwood also collecting three, White and Maya Miller each getting two along with Mary Ellen Searcy and Lillian Mayer each with roping one.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 10,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 3
Scoring in every at-bat, Florida Keys Electric was in control the entire time, surrendering just three runs in the fourth, which just cut the lead in half, but Arnold’s could never threaten the lead.
Brianna Brenner was the winning pitcher for FKE not allowing a zero runs and just two hits, across three innings of work, striking out six and walking one. Kaleaya Dickerson threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen, striking out three.
Powering FKE without an extra base hit was Vivienne Lepowski with a pair of base knocks, while Chloe Kongos, Aaliyah McLeod and Yannesie Carrales all had one.
Arnold’s Rhyanna Rispoli smacked the only double in the game, Cat VanStaden had two hits, while with one was Allison Smith and Dakota Lettie.
B LEAGUE
FIRE FIGHTERS 12,
I’M JUST CUTTIN’ 11
A play at the plate made the difference in the final score, as Firefighters was able to walk off as the winners via a bases loaded walk with time expired.
With a single, Jaelyn Estevez sent home two of the runs for Fire Fighters, while teammate Alice Garcia also had a par of RBI, including the game winner. Estevez tossed one inning from the circle, striking out a pair, while Garcia sat down one in relief.
I’m Just Cuttin’ starting pitcher Liana Brown had four strikeouts, while the Clippers outhit the Fire Crew, with Ruby Perdomo Perez sending home four runs on two hits, one a double, while Francesca Felini and Lina Lopez both reached with a single.
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 6,
NILES 6
Despite getting shutout in the first frame, the Spottswood and Sterling squad staged a comeback with five runs in the third for the tie.
Kailee Malagon, Kirra Ferrell and Olivia Wiggins all had hits for Niles, while SSS&S received an RBI from Janessa Delgado, Brantley Spottswood, Hannah Lilly-Bretz and Brielle Dudley.
Sofia Niles struck out five and two inning on the mound for Niles, as did SSS&S’s Sierra Sterling, and teammate while Ava Wirth had one.
NILES 9,
I’M JUST CUTTIN’ 2
Allowing just two runs in the first, Niles was able to pull away to the convincing victory.
Kailee Malagon had two RBI in the winning effort, along with the only hit in the game, as well as picking up the win — with six strikeouts in two innings of work. Melani Esquivel, Sofia Niles, Kirra Ferrell, Josea Means and Ryli Malone all walked in runs for Niles.
I’m Just Cuttin’ starting pitcher Liana Brown had three Ks, while Mila Fernandez had the only RBI for the Cutters.