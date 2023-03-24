The playoff seeding is now set for the Florida Keys Soccer League, but it was not without some drama during the final week of regular-season action, as there were several spots that still needed to be determined and the last berth was yet to be secured on the pitch at Matthew Gilleran Field.
The Week 18 matchups, on Sunday, March 19, began with the defending champion International Football Club in the mix for the No. 3 seed, but going against an Aguilas club that was also hoping to hold onto the No. 5 spot in the table. The result would be a scoreless draw, meaning the second match of the night at the Turman Waterfront, Revolution and Aspirante, would determine the post-season berths for Aguilas and International FC.
Scoring a 3-1 victory, Revolution would jump International FC to third in the group, leaving the returning titlist in fourth, while Aguilas held onto fifth, three points in front of Aspirante, which was now in jeopardy of not making the playoffs.
That final postseason berth depended on whether Southernmost Soccer Club could defeat Chapin, which had already secured the No. 2 seed, but it would go to Aspirante as Chapin picked up the 3-1 victory.
With the playoff bracket determined by the time of the night cap, Marathon Football Club closed out the first-seed with a 6-2 victory against Pinoleros, earning the top club a first-round bye.
In Week 19, the playoffs begin with a pair of rematches, as at 6 p.m. fourth-seeded International FC takes on fifth-seeded Aguilas, and at 8 p.m. No. 3 Revolution faces off against Aspirante, with the victors advancing to take on top-two seeds Marathon FC and Chapin in Week 20 for a spot in the FKSL championship match.