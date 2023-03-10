The final regular-season games for Division I and II of the Police Athletic League Youth Basketball League ended on Saturday, March 4, as playoffs began on Tuesday, March 7, for Division II and Wednesday, March 8, for Division I.
The championship games are scheduled for Saturday, March 11, with Division II taking the court at 11 a.m. The Division I semifinalist teams tip off at noon.
In Division III, there are no playoffs, but teams will play out the season with their regularly scheduled games on Thursdays at the Douglass Gym.
In Division I, the Pelicans finished with a perfect record of 6-0, the Celtics ended at 4-2 and with 1-5 records are the Grizzlies and 76ers.
The Bulls ended with a 5-1 mark to top Division II, the Suns are 4-2, the Cavs came out at 2-4 and at 1-5 were the Warriors.
The Bucks finally lost in Division III but still had a 6-1 record, at 3-4 each are the Mavs and Clippers with the Heat at 1-6.
CELTICS 45,
GRIZZLIES 36
Celtics Trent Thomas hit a trio of treys to lead all scorers with 17 points, Ahmad McIntosh followed up with 14, Elijah Carius netted eight and with six was McWoody Fils-Aime.
For the Grizzlies, Reef Guyet landed a pair from downtown to finish with 14, Tyrese Redding netted nine, Brandon Sanford hit a trey and two free throws for five, Jonathan Holliman finished with four and Jonathan Carey and Dominik Galas each hit two.
PELICANS 42,
76ERS 39
Another player for the Pelicans stepped up with double figures as Anthony Neeley led the way with 20 including four treys, Demarcus Deroche netted 14 and Berweldo Camile had eight.
The 76ers’ Michael Perry led all scorers with 12 of his 22 points from beyond the arc, Herschell Major III hit two treys for nine and Antini Scyrus finished with eight.
DIVISION II
BULLS 51,
WARRIORS 19
Before the end of the third quarter, Kevin Acevedo had hit four treys for 20 points to lead the Bulls. Marvin Bien-Aime netted 13 points, Justin Osborne canned five, Nicholas Talpasz had four, Justin Major Jr. hit a trey and two apiece were Cuyler Thrift, Mark Jones and Raifs Cipans.
The Warriors’ Jayce Fernandez led the way with nine, James Carey finished with a half-dozen points as Abel Smith and Julien Gehin each had two.
SUNS 32,
CAVS 29
Suns’ Marlo Gonzalez hit three treys for 14 points, Jordan Wallace canned nine, Luis Hernandez netted five points and with four was Eddie Damon.
Ke’lijah Sargent led the Cavs with 11 points, Hudson Thrasher netted a half dozen, Mathieu Bastillada got a trey for five, Yosban Rodriguez had four and Noah Carius hit a trey.
DIVISION III
CLIPPERS 10,
BUCKS 7
Clippers Keyo’Monie Humphrey netted all eight points in the first quarter as Ryder Smith hit a field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Bucks’ Zion Harper netted four points and Keion Hodges canned a three-pointer.
MAVS 12,
HEAT 8 (OT)
The Mavs’ Arwens Annylusse netted four of his eight in the fourth quarter and put in four in OT for the game-winner.
Anthony Cabrera netted four first-half points.
Heat’s Erick Gil Lopez hit a shot from downtown, Suendy Louis netted a field goal and free throw for three and Roman Brown finished with two.