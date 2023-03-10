The cages were scorched with some fiery goals on Saturday, March 3, in Southernmost Hockey Club action.
Three players netted five goals apiece, a couple more had four and several skated to hat tricks at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
On the schedule for Saturday, March 11, the 11-and-Under age group takes center ice at 9 a.m. with the deBoer Propane Burners and All Island Inspection Sharks. At 10:15, the Burners had a doubleheader, this time with the All Aspects Inspection Eagles.
The fast and furious 18-and-Under mix is up at 11:30 with the ANDO Enterprise Hurricanes and Cuneo Security Raiders. A pair of 14-and-Under games start at 12:45 p.m. with the 3D Boatyard Panthers and DRN Moving Red Wings, and at 2 p.m. it’s the Panthers taking on the Bascom Grooms Barracudas. The 8-and-Under Keys Imaging Surge and Check Electric Lightning skate at 3:15 p.m. and the 6-and-Under finish off the day with the Miami Subs Heroes and Deep Blue Printing at 4:30.
18-AND-UNDER
CUNEO SECURITY
RAIDERS 10,
ANDO ENTERPRISE HURRICANES 5
The Raiders skated to a 5-1 first-period lead. Atticus White ripped the Canes’ nets five times and assisted on a goal by James Koester who had a pair as did Jacob Sheldon with a pair of assists and Wesley Farrer scored the final first-period goal.
For the Hurricanes, Roan Milelli was nearly unstoppable with all five goals as Jackson Way assisted on his first and Marcus Wrazen had a pair of assists.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS
HEROES 8,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 3
The Wahoos started off with a 2-0 first-period advantage with two of three from Jack Nicklaus, who had a hat trick, but the Heroes reeled off three in the second and five more in the third.
Kenzo Liepins paced the Heroes with four goals, Andrew James netted a hat trick and one assist, Weston Labrada scored with 4:49 left in the third and Nicholas Jezek assisted on a goal by James.
8-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING
SURGE 11,
CHECK ELECTRIC
LIGHTNING 6
The Surge waved in five first-period goals to wash out the Lightning’s spark. Parker Silva netted four goals to lead the Surge, Nicholas Pavliashvili and Kabir Mansukhani each scored a pair, with one each were Samuel Bozek, Ella Gurecky and Victoria Kaczka. Marco Horak had two assists.
For the Lightning, Oliver Lee, Preston Jackson, Adlyn Parker, West Internicola, Nicholas Cantatore and Anthony Cantatore each scored a goal as Lee assisted on a pair and Gintaras Pocius also had an assist.
14-AND-UNDER
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 7,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 3
Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest reeled off four goals, Kobe Greene netted a pair and had a pair of assists, Diya Alwani assisted four times and Cain Hughes scored one and assisted twice.
For the Cudas, Presley Graham racked up a pair with two assisted by Luke Hughes and Sawyer Hill scored with 10:07 left in the second.
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 5,
3D BOATYARD PANTHERS 3
Sawyer Hill was unstoppable with all five of the Barracudas’ goals and goalie Austin Nicholsen keeping the Cats nearly clawless.
For the Panthers, Archie White ripped the nets for two, the first on a double assist by Ben Tutieuski to Ryder Almeda to White and Ella Way scored at 7:48 in the third with White on the assist.
11-AND-UNDER
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 3,
ALL ISLANDS INSPECTIONS SHARKS 3
The Sharks took a 1-0 first-period lead on a goal by Maya Ruzickova and went up 2-0 with David Kaczka scoring on an Anthony Linares assist.
At 9:13 in the second, Maximus Meyer scored for a 2-1 contest and tied the match at 14:42 in the third on the first of two from Zebediah Ewing Fisher, who put his team up 3-2 with 5:24 left in the game. With 3:18 showing, Kaczka scored for the final outcome
DEBOER PROPANE
BURNERS 6,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 5
Burners’ Cate Koester and Zebediah Edwing Fisher reeled off two goals apiece, David Gordillo Vera and Maximus Meyer each powered the puck between the pipes and Gabriel Fratelli assisted on a goal by Fisher.
Eagles Matias Sepulveda skated to a hat trick and assisted on the first of two by Tyler Manzanarez, as Gavin Zeid had one assist..