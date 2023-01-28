Despite giving up a pair of late goals, the Key West High School boys soccer team pulled off a 4-3 victory against the South Miami Cobras on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the District 16-4A Quarterfinals at St. Brendan campus.
The Conchs now face the defending FHSAA Class 4A defending state champion St. Brendan in the district semifinal on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Sabres’ home pitch.
Key West took a 3-1 lead early in the second half, but the Cobras took advantage of a few Key West lapses on defense to knot the contest at 3 with 10 minutes left in regulation.
Conchs coach Marc Pierre said it was a very “interesting, exciting game.
“The main word we all had as coaches was ‘crazy.’ We got scored on in the first five minutes, then 10 minutes later we tied it up,” said Pierre. “We went ahead 3-1 in the second half and with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, they tied it up.”
Down a goal in the opening minutes, the Conchs pulled even on a penalty kick by senior midfielder Jonathan “Yoni” Gvili.
“They took Jonathan (Bahri) down in the box and Yoni took the PK,” explained Pierre. “We scored a little bit before the half. Yoni took a left-footed shot off a deflection. One of our players took a shot and it bounced off their goalie and Yoni put it back to go ahead 2-1 at the half.”
The 3-1 advantage came on a goal by junior midfielder Wyatt Gibson.
“The ball came from Sebastian (Camargo) on the left side, across the 6-yard and PK spot. Wyatt put the inside of his foot on the ball and placed it in the back of the net away from the keeper. It was one of the nicest finishes we’ve seen from him,” said Pierre.
In the final 20 minutes things a little “crazy” again.
“They scored their two goals very quickly, within 10 minutes of the fourth quarter. We started off after the water break asleep. They did a free kick from the 40 on our side and it went over one of our player’s head. They played the ball over our defensive line and they scored after some pressure. On their third goal, one of our players was waiting for our goalie to come out and get it but one of their players picked it up and crept around to score. You’ve got to clear the ball out.”
With about 10 minutes remaining, Pierre said they made some changes.
“Some of our boys had put in so much work they were getting tired. We dropped Loubins (Fleuridor) in central mid. Somehow Yoni ended up on the right-hand side. He crossed the ball in and Loubins took a really hard shot on frame. Their keeper had a hand on it but it was too hot to handle. He scored the winning goal to send us to the semifinals. We got saved by a freshman.”
Pierre said it should not have been so close, and the team seriously needs to finish more goals against St. Brendan on Monday.
“Our passing was beautiful. We can always improve on defense especially giving up three goals, they were like flukes. I’d put it down as a lack of communication,” said Pierre who gave props to goalie Brodie McCandless. “Karel Bublak was not feeling good so he stayed back. Brodie played the entire game and did exceptionally well. He had two really good saves that kept us in the game. He stepped up.”
The coach said he knew it was going to be a close game, but his squad should have put away the ball a few more times.
“I honestly thought we’d score a lot more because we had a lot of opportunities. When we go against St. Brendan next Monday, we have to put our opportunities away. If not, it will come back around and bite us in the butt.”
The winner advances to the district final against either MAST Academy or Gulliver Prep. Pierre said they have a chance to advance to the Region 4A-4A tournament.
“If we lose to St. Brendan, we have a strong case to make regionals. Instead of the district champs and runner’s up moving on, it’s now the district winner and the team with the next highest ranking in the region. We have all of the teams in our district that are ranked high. You’ve got MAST, Gulliver and St. Brendan ranked around us. There are also some teams in our region that are tough.”
In their only meeting this season, St. Brendan upended Key West, 4-2. The coach said he has a gut feeling the Conchs can get past the Sabres.
“They have it in them. To be honest St. Brendan is not a powerhouse. We’re healthy, we’re strong, we had a nice strong setup,” stated Pierre. “We’ve got this.”