Saturday, Nov. 13
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Miami Country Day at Marathon, 11 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Preseason
Marathon at SLAM Tournament, TBD
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Miami Country Day at Marathon, 1 p.m.
PREP GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING
Archbishop at Key West, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 15
Marathon at SLAM, 4 p.m.
Coral Shores at Key West, 5 p.m.
Marathon at SLAM, 2 p.m.
Coral Shores at Key West, 4 p.m.
Key West JV at Coral Shores JV,4 p.m.
LaSalle at Marathon, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Key West at SLAM, 1:30 p.m.
Coral Shores at Marathon, 6 p.m.
Coral Shores at Marathon, 5 p.m.
Key West JV at St. Brendan JV, 3:30 p.m.
Key West at SLAM, 5 p.m.
Marathon at Coral Shores, 4 p.m.
Coral Shores, Marathon at Key West, 3:30 p.m.
Coral Shores at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Somerset South Homestead at Marathon, TBA
St. Brendan at Key West, 6 p.m.
Key West at Barbara Goldman, JV-3:30/V-5 p.m.
Coral Shores at Westminster Christian, JV-3:30/V-5 p.m.
Somerset South Homestead at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Coral Shores at St. Brendan, 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
Coral Shores at Riviera Prep, 4 p.m.
Key West at Ransom Everglades, 6 p.m.
Key West at Mariner, 6 p.m.
