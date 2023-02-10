The outcome was far better than organizers expected at the first Thompson Family Football Camp.
More than 150 local youth took part in the event on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the sprawling Matthew Gilleran Field at the Truman Waterfront.
Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson and his family along with other professional and college football players gave their time to instruct aspiring youth players during the two-hour minicamp.
Thompson is not new to the Keys and Key West. He said his family has been coming here for a long time and are local business owners.
“My family has been coming to Key West for 40 years. My parents are involved with the community here, my uncle and aunt own Shots and Giggles, a local run business. We figured we know all these awesome people here that want to support the community so let’s put a football camp together,” explained Thompson. “We wanted to get the kids out here to have some fun. What a great forum. We have NFL players and coaches, college players, local coaches, local leaders. It’s a great opportunity. We just want to have some fun, do some drills with the kids, just make it competitive and fun. We’ve also got lunch and swag bags.”
Thompson said there were folks that donated time and money to make the camp a huge success.
“We have people that donated from the West Coast to the East Coast, Key West, you name it,” said Thompson. “It took us about a month to put it together. We had Miguel (Gonzalez) and Kentrell (Freeman) and the Key West Conchs football team really assisted in it. We’re raising money for the Key West Mounted Police and the Key West Police Athletic League.”
In addition to Panthers tight ends Ian Thomas and Stephan Sullivan, Key West favorite son and running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars Mekhi Sargent helped provide a lot of skills from the professional ranks.
Sargent who conducted a camp in 2022, could not wait to get back to Key West and help out with this event.
“I’d like to thank the Thompson family for putting this together for Key West. It’s a pleasure to be home and with the kids,” said Sargent looking ahead to his fourth year in the NFL. “Moving forward, we’re starting in April. We’ll hit the ground running.”
Gonzalez and Freeman along with many others, helped make the camp a success.
“I want to say thank you to Colin and the City of Key West. It’s the second time we’ve had NFL players come down here to give camps. We have our local Mekhi Sargent here last year and here today,” said Gonzalez. “It’s a good event. Football on a day like this in the City of Key West, it’s awesome.”
After it was all over, Thompson said the camp was better than he envisioned.
“It was an unbelievable turnout, a great environment, the support from all the local businesses here is important to us. I’m at a loss for words. Everybody, the parents, the people bringing everybody down from all over. It was just an incredible day,” said Thompson, who wants to keep on playing in the NFL. “I’m waiting to see where I’m going to sign. I’m a free agent and that period starts in about six weeks. I would love to stay in Carolina but we have to see what works out. There’s still a lot of moving pieces in the NFL right now. Once we get through the Super Bowl, there’s going to be more changes. We’ll go from there.”