As the race for first place in the Key West Men’s Softball League is down to two teams, Rodriguez Cigars and 5 Brothers, the other battle is for fourth as Paradise Construction and Boo-Ya Fishing both sit four and a half games behind third-place Total Service Painting, while Fire Fighters is coming off its first victory of the season.

The action continues at DeWitt Roberts Field with a pair of games each Monday through Wednesday, March 27-29.

