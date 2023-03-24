As the race for first place in the Key West Men’s Softball League is down to two teams, Rodriguez Cigars and 5 Brothers, the other battle is for fourth as Paradise Construction and Boo-Ya Fishing both sit four and a half games behind third-place Total Service Painting, while Fire Fighters is coming off its first victory of the season.
The action continues at DeWitt Roberts Field with a pair of games each Monday through Wednesday, March 27-29.
5 Brothers 33,
Total Service Panting 23
A 13-run outburst in the first and then 14 more in the following two frames was more than enough for 5 Brothers to score the victory, despite Total Service Painting touching home 20 times in its final four at-bats.
Racking up four hits apiece for 5 Brothers were Rakio Caradad, with two home runs and a grand slam, Armando Rojas, who was a single shy of the cycle with two home runs, Sam Calaham, with a triple and home run, Lito Solorrus and Marlon Manresa. Contributing three hits each were Joey Figueroa and Jordan Figueroa, both getting two doubles, and Michael Olivera singled.
Also with four hits for Total Service were Alain Pedroso, two sent out of the park, and Lazaro Rivera, with a pair of doubles and home run, while with three hits each were Juva Valido, Yoan Fabre, who doubled and tripled, Manolito Roldan, one a double, and Eddie Torna. Randy Acosta added a double and home run, and Alexey Vergas a pair of singles.
5 Brothers 24,
Boo-Ya Fishing 1
In the lopsided contest, the most impressive feat was the one run allowed by first-place 5 Brothers, who had Lito Sloorrus and Armando Rojas, with a home run, both contribute four hits to the winning cause. Sam Calaham, with an inside-the-park home run, and Marlon Manresa, who doubled, had three hits each, Michael Olivera reached safely twice with hits and with one were Hugo Valdez, Xavier Perez and Joey Figueroa.
One member of Boo-Ya Fishing had multiple hits, with Lane Hilliard getting the lone extra base hit, a double, and with singles were Howie Schneider, Joe Stickney, Miguel Gonzalez, Junior Guieb, Chris Hilliard and Nelson Fonseca.
Paradise Construction 22,
Boo-Ya Fishing 19
Scoring in every at-bat it had, Paradise Construction was able to hold off Boo-Ya Fishing, which scored during its final four trips to the plate.
Perfect in four trips to the plate for Paradise Construction were Chi Ch Rodriguez, with a double, and Jorge Martinez, Anthony Rodriguez, Pabel Noguera cracked a double and two home runs and Ronnie Presley homered and singled twice, as Ariel Herrera also parked a long ball and Lito Lopez doubled.
With a home run as part of his three hits of Boo-Ya Fishing was Grevert Sosa, Miguel Gonzalez had a two-base hit and two base hits, Junior Guieb also finished with three hits, Juan Sosa homered and singled, Lane Hilliard and Chris Hilliard both singled twice, Casey Taylor triples, while Howie Schneider and Jason Yarbrough both singled.
Rodriguez Cigars 18,
Paradise Construction 16
Breaking open a 15-run lead through three and a half frames proved to be needed for Rodriguez Cigars as Paradise Construction score the final 13 unanswered runs of the game, including 10 in the bottom of the seventh, but it was still not enough to knock off the top squad.
Going 4-for-4 for Rodriguez Cigars was Danny DiFabio with a double, Devin Butler launched two home runs as part of his three hits, as Bobby Lowe also had three base knocks, Mikey Abreu doubled and homered, Will Anderson tripled and singled, Garret Frey had an inside-the-park home run and singled, Paul Sanchez had a pair of hits, Nick Rodriguez and Joal Rivero both singled and with a home run were Joe Chapman Radier Gonzalez.
Swinging the big bat for Paradise Construction was Anthony Rodriguez with a trio of home runs, as teammates Lito Lopez homered and singled twice, Ronnie Presley had a two-base git and two base hits, Jorge Martinez three singles, Chi Chi Rodriguez tallied two, and with one were Ariel Herrera and Pabel Noguera.
Fire Fighters 24,
Total Service Painting 18
Twice over did Fire Fighters have to battle back to earn its first win of the season, led by the four hits from both Stevie Monsalvatage, with a double, and Kyle Malone, with a home run. Colton Butler, double, and David Tromblayd had three hits apiece, with two hits were Angelo Guieb and JP Malott, both doubles, and singling was PJ Arncibia.
Yoan Fabre, with a home run, and Lester Jaume, with a double, were both 4-for-4, Manolito Roldan contributed three hits, Rabdy Acosta and Alexey Vergas each doubled and singled, Lazaro Rivera had two hits and with a home run was Juvi Valido.
Rodriguez Cigars 30,
Fire Fighters 9
The game between the top and bottom of the league was done after four frames, as Rodriguez Cigars racked up at least five runs in all four innings.
Flawless in five trips to the dish were Mikey Abreu and Devin Butler, who both doubled and crushed two home runs, as well as Will Anderson, who had three doubles and a triple. Danny DiFabio had a home run as part of his four hits, while Andrew Rodriguez and Joal Rivero bth got on four hits with hits, Bobby Lowe had three singles, Joe Chapman two doubles and a single and with one base rap was Garret Frey.
For Fire Fighters, Stevie Monsalvatage doubled and single, Angelo Guieb tripled, Chad Rodriguez doubled and with hits were Kyle Malone and Stick Morales.