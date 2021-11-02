The hotels are sold out, the restaurants are booked and fans and teams are excited for a return to powerboat racing in Key West with the 40th annual RWO Offshore World Championships after the previous edition in 2020 was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“The epic week-long offshore powerboat racing event is almost upon us,” said RWO officials.
The excitement begins on Sunday, Nov. 7, with the world’s fastest boat parade as teams from around the world will kick off the week-long event by showcasing the boats down Duval Street at 4 p.m. RWO is expecting more boats in Key West this year than in the past decade.
“We are very excited to showcase the world’s best offshore powerboat race teams and get a chance to get all our fans and teams back to Key West to experience this worldwide event,” said RWO officials.
For the second time, Race World Offshore will be crowning the Truman Waterfront Cup champions on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and the Southernmost Continental Champion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Outer Mole.
“Teams will have the opportunity to come straight off the racecourse onto the outer mole and onto the podiums,” said officials. “Outer mole VIP hospitality is a two-day experience, Friday and Sunday, to watch the exciting offshore powerboat racing.”
Friday night will once again feature a block party on Duval Street as well as this year extending onto Greene Street, from Sloppy Joe’s to Simonton Street.
“We have extended the Duval Street Party for a better experience and to spread out all these great race teams across the city blocks of Key West,” said the RWO.
Of course, it’s all to claim the World Championship, which will come down to accumulated points from Wednesday, Friday and Sunday’s races to determine the titles.
“This year, for the first time since 1997, five classes have the opportunity to earn a UIM World Championship title along with the Race World Offshore World Championship title,” said the RWO. “It’s going to be an exciting event, and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”