The never-ending hunt for better times continued for the Bone Island Swim Club during its May intrasquad meet on Saturday, May 13, at the Florida Keys Aquatic Center.
While the swimmers from the Bone Island Club race in heats against each other, the main objective is to improve upon their personal records, which occurred several times over during the May event.
None had a bigger improvement on a time than Veronica Ter-Ataryan, who was 43.77 seconds faster in her 100 freestyle time, while Kenzie Cooke made it 12.81 seconds faster in her 50 freestyle, George Clarke was 11.50 seconds better in his 100 freestyle, Amelia Korzen made a 9.16 improvement on her 100 IM time to win the event in 1:27.25, Emilee Johnson was 8.23 seconds better in her 25 butterfly, and 8.34 seconds better in her 25-meter backstroke.
Event winners included Leif Eggelston, with a 7.04 second improvement in the boys 100-freestyle, as well in the 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke, Taylor Thomason held off Sarah Johnson in the 100-fresstyle, Tegna Brazer in the 25-butterfly and 25 freestyle, Levi Johnson in the 50 butterfly, Arrow May in the girls 50-freestyle, and Korzen in the 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 50 backstroke.
Also taking to the water were Natalie Herejigers, Match May, Klaar Herejigers, Allison Tijerino, Renee Foster, Adlyn Parker, Ryleigh Cooke, Kole Stuliken and Nicholas Nedev.
The Bone Island Swim club practices daily at The College of the Florida Keys’ Aquatic Center and holds monthly intrasquad meets.
For information on the team, contact coach Lori Bosco at 305-360-2124.