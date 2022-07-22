Competitors on foot and on paddleboards can prove their stamina and salute Ernest Hemingway’s active outdoor lifestyle during a two-sport challenge Saturday, July 23.
The Hemingway 5K Sunset Run and Paddleboard Race is a sporting highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days festival celebrating the life and work of the author who lived in Key West during the 1930s.
The nationally acclaimed race, presented by Papa’s Pilar Rum and now in its 33rd year, typically draws hundreds of entrants to compete on Key West’s scenic streets and waters.
The paddleboard race begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the Atlantic Ocean beach beside the island city’s Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Entrants paddle a 3-mile ocean course before finishing back at the beach.
At 7:30 p.m., runners and walkers depart from the Southernmost Point in the continental United States, located overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at the corner of Whitehead and South streets. The fast, flat 3.1-mile course takes them through picturesque Old Town Key West past landmarks including the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum.
Organizers plan to post race results Saturday night on the event’s website and Facebook page.
In the paddleboard race, the first- through third-place male and female finishers receive awards, as will the top three men and women in the stock board category. In the 5K, awards await the top three male and female overall finishers, top three male and female masters, top male and female finishers in multiple age categories and top three male and female walkers.
A registration booth is open from 3 to 7 p.m. race day outside the Southernmost Beach Café, with race packets available.
Events surrounding the challenges include a pre-race brunch Saturday, post-race recovery yoga Sunday, presented by Salute to the Sol, and a Sunday afternoon Hemingway Rum Bar Stroll.
Runners, walkers and paddleboard enthusiasts can register for the races at http://www.keywesthalfmarathon.com. Virtual participation options are available for those who can’t be in Key West or prefer to compete on their own.
Fees are $65 per person, and athletes who register for both challenges receive a 10% discount on their second event. Military and local discounts are available as well. The entry fee includes a collectible race tech shirt, finisher medal, food, libations and giveaways.