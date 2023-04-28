There were some major changes in the standings over the past week of Little Conch Baseball.
At Pedro Aguilar Field, Sloppy Joe’s (14-2) moved well ahead of Florida Keys Electric (11-3) after a second straight win. FKE has a chance to get back a win on Wednesday, May 3, when they meet up in 14-and-Under action.
In the 12-and-Under, Danger Charters (14-2) keeps plotting a course to the league title, with Toppino’s (8-8) the closest team at Peter Dopp Field.
Things changed a lot in the 10-and-Under division. Barrows Law (11-5) routed a pair of teams at David McCurdy Field while Hy-Tech (9-7) and Key Plaza Creperie (8-8) were each handed a pair of losses as Key West Hospitality Inn (8-9) won two. Even Sunset Watersports (4-11) got in the win column.
Get out and support the kids around the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
14-AND-UNDER
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 6,
PAPA TONY’S 2
A late rally put Conch-Rete Pumping in win column. Darreld Treminio tripled and singled for two RBI, Jake Rodriguez singled twice, Jason Stubblefield doubled as Mason Titensor and Carter Wirth added a single. On the hill, Stubblefield fanned five and Treminio struck out six in the last three frames.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila and Jack Niles singled two times each and Reef Guyet singled. Guyet struck out five and Niles sat four on Ks.
SLOPPY JOES 13,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6
Sloppy’s added to their two-run lead with six in the sixth for a second straight win against FKE.
Nelson Ong led the 20-hit barrage for Sloppy Joe’s with a home run, double and two singles to plate four runs, Trent Thomas doubled three times and roped a base hit for two RBI, Josh Johnson hammered a two-bagger and two hits for three RBI, Roman Garcia singled three times, Baylin Rodger tripled and singled as Chace Gaertner, Christian Druckemiller, Kristian Kearins and Elias Hernandez all singled. Gaertner struck out seven over four and Garcia mopped up with five strikeouts.
FKE’s Xavier Perez went yard and doubled for two RBI, James Koester was 3-for-3, Kade Maltz, Calvin Mercer and Erick Fiallo singled two times each, Kristian Masters doubled and Cruz Holmes and Bolden Walther both singled.
SLOPPY JOES 8,
PAPA TONY’S 4
Baylin Rodger went yard and singled twice to plate a pair of Sloppy Joe’s runs, Roman Garcia drove in two runs on two hits, Chace Gaertner, Josh Johnson and Nelson Ong each stroked a two-bagger as Trent Thomas, Elias Hernandez and Kristian Kearins each singled.
Over the first four frames, Kearins gave up a run, struck out seven and gave up the lone hit as Johnson and Christian Druckemiller did not give up a hit.
For Papa Tony’s, Auggy Davila had the lone single.
12-AND-UNDER
TOPPINO’S 9,
ISLAND DOGS 5
Toppino’s took advantage of nine walks by Island Dogs pitching committee with three hits. Edwing Gutierrez singled home three runs, Sam Boa nailed a two-run base hit and Logan Otto singled home a run.
On the mound, Mason Waldner struck out seven with the one hit allowed and walked four.
Island Dogs’ Jayce Fernandez got the only hit, a run-scoring double.
DANGER CHARTERS 12,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 6
Nicholas Talpasz ripped a two-base hit and two base hits, Sawyer Hill drove in three runs on three hits, Hunter Hill singled twice, Devin Henderson cleared the bags with a base hit as Ryder Almeda, James Barber, Haven Andrade and Bryan Ledbetter all singled.
Talpasz struck out eight over five and Hill sat two on Ks.
The bankers’ Kaden Savedra and Brice Barth each rocked a two-base hit and base hit and Johnny Carbaugh, James Carey and Alexander Wickers chipped in one hit each.
In two innings of relief, Wickers shutout Danger Charters with three strikeouts.
DANGER CHARTERS 16,
ISLAND DOGS 1
A 10-run third ended this one early. James Barber and Sawyer Hill both doubled and singled to plate two runs, Hunter Hill drove in two runs on two hits, Niko Prokurat roped a two-run double, Haven Andrade singled and leadoff batter Nicholas Talpasz walked all three times and scored three runs.
Prokurat pitched a two-hitter, walked two and struck out seven.
Island Dogs’ Leo Thibault singled home Jayce Fernandez, who got on base via a base hit.
TOPPINO’S 19,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 3
Doc Guzman’s extracted three runs in the first, but the defense and pitching was full of cavities with four errors and the pitching committee yielded 13 bases on balls and struck out just one.
Mason Waldner (four RBI) and Edwing Gutierrez (three RBI) each trenched a three-base hit and doubled, Calvin Lee dug out a pair of singles, Logan Otto singled home a run and with three walks and three runs was leadoff batter Abel Smith.
Luis Hernandez gave up a hit, walked five and fanned six to take the win for Toppino’s.
Cooper Miller doubled home a pair of runs for the dentists.
FIRST HORIZON BANK 22,
ISLAND DOGS 4
The bankers deposited 11 runs in the top of the fourth to foreclose on the restaurateurs.
James Carey plated five runs via a two-base hit and two base hits, Brice Barth and Kaden Savedra each singled twice as Keyter Perez hit a solo home run.
Barth went the distance with six Ks, a walk and gave up three hits.
Leo Thibault doubled two times for two RBI and Chay Blanco singled home a pair of runs.
Almost the entire Island Dogs team was called upon to pitch, as six players gave up 10 walks and allowed four errors on defense.
10-AND-UNDER
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 11,
HY-TECH 6
Tied at six-each, Justin Druckemiller slugged a run-scoring single to begin a four-run fourth with four more in the fifth. Druckemiller also tripled to plate three runs, Marcell Major doubled home a run, Jaecob Diegue hammered a two-bagger, Campbell Tabb and Tyler Occhiato each singled home a pair of runs, Justin Osborne had an RBI hit as Jackson Groll singled.
Over the final five in relief, Osborne sat seven on Ks with no walks.
Hy-Tech’s Jax Mendez hit an inside-the-park home run, Michael Leser and Kristopher Barroso each drove in two runs on two hits and Henry Kroes singled.
BARROWS LAW 20,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 4
Barrows put the law down for a 13-run second inning. Jaiden Lopez went 3-for-3 highlighted by a triple and three RBI, Christian Barrows thumped a three-base hit and singled, Jacob Rodriguez doubled and singled for two RBI, Landon White doubled and walked to drive in four runs as Luke Barroso, Gavin Teal, and Charley Bentley each singled home a run.
On the mound, Rodriguez allowed a run and fanned four over three.
For Key Plaza Creperie, Roman Lepowski tripled and doubled for two RBI and with a single was Landon Caraballo, Khai Mellies and Brian Gomex.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 22,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 10
A 11-run second was the difference-maker in the outcome.
The innkeepers’ Marcel Major went 4-for-4 with two doubles for five RBI, Justin Druckemiller plated five runs via a three-base hit and two-base hit, leadoff batter Justin Osborne doubled home three runs, walked three times and scored three runs, Emanuel Jarquin singled, Campbell Tabb drew three walks for two RBI and Jackson Groll had three walks and crossed the plate three times.
Armands Berzins was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI, Nico Griffiths drove in two-on-two hits, Roman Lepowski tripled and Landon Caraballo singled for KP Creperie.
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 12,
HY-TECH 6
Sunset Watersports scored six in the second and six more in the fourth. Miles Murphy went 3-for-3 with two RBI, Bradley Buigas went yard and singled for four RBI, while Armani Jackson cleared the base via a double.
Kristopher Barroso, Jimmy McCain (two RBI) both doubled as Jax Mendez and Caleb Barba both added a hit for Hy-Tech.
BARROWS LAW 14,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 2
Jacob Rodriguez doubled and singled, Gavin Teal nailed a pair of base hits, Jaiden Lopez doubled home three, Landon White cracked a two-run double and with a base hit was Josalby Perdigon and Jacob Hernandez.
On the mound, Rodriguez allowed a hit and a run with two Ks, in three innings of mid-relief, Lopez allowed a run via a hit and two walks with six strikeouts and Luke Barroso fanned two in the final.
The innkeepers’ Marcell Major doubled home a run and Justin Osborne singled twice.
Over seven, Osborne struck out seven.