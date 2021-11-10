For those fortunate enough to be the Truman Annex Outer Mole Pier, this week for the American Power Boat Association World Championships, viewing options — from VIP hospitality setups to general spectator admission— are abound, but for offshore racing fans who can not make it to Key West, event producer Race World Offshore will broadcast all four races on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday on its Facebook page and also is hoping to carry all the action on its website.
For fans who don’t have the option of watching from afar but can listen, The Zone 97.7 FM will also be broadcasting nationally through the iHeartRadio app. Pre-race coverage will begin each morning at 9 a.m. and will continue with wrap-up content such as post-race interviews with the winners in various classes for 30 minutes after each race. Listeners in Key West can enjoy the station’s broadcast in real-time and the broadcast will be carried at most restaurants and watering holes in Key West.
Each day will feature four races, including Sunday’s double-points contests, on the three-turn, 4.48-mile course. Here are the scheduled start times—with two starts per race—and classes tentatively set for each race. In the 10 a.m. races will be the bracket 300, 400 and 500 in the first start as well as the Bracket 600 and 700 in second start. The races return at 12:30 p.m. with the Stock V and Mod V alongside the Bracket 100 and 200, while at 1:30 are the Super Stock and Factory 450R Stocks and finally at 2:30 p.m. will be the Unlimited and Class 1and Supercat. Class breakdowns by race are subject to change based on several variables including the final number of boats officially registered in each class. Start times also are subject to change based on factors including weather and wildlife on the course.
A final roster of races by class, as well as the number of laps each class must complete, will be released on Wednesday morning.