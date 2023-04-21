For five straight games now Anden Rady has not just had a hit, he has clobbered the ball, with a .769 batting average, and a slugging percentage of 1.154 with a pair of triples, a double, and three RBI in that span. It goes even beyond that for Rady, as in the last 13 games for the Conchs, during which Key West has won 11 times, the senior has reached safely with a base knock in 11 of those games, as 20 of his last 40 at-bats have gone for hits with seven doubles, two triples and a home run, all good for 17 RBI and a .850 slugging percentage.

During the streak, Rady expressed he has been getting his foot down earlier and taking better swings, after continuing to work in the batting cage at practice.

