For five straight games now Anden Rady has not just had a hit, he has clobbered the ball, with a .769 batting average, and a slugging percentage of 1.154 with a pair of triples, a double, and three RBI in that span. It goes even beyond that for Rady, as in the last 13 games for the Conchs, during which Key West has won 11 times, the senior has reached safely with a base knock in 11 of those games, as 20 of his last 40 at-bats have gone for hits with seven doubles, two triples and a home run, all good for 17 RBI and a .850 slugging percentage.
During the streak, Rady expressed he has been getting his foot down earlier and taking better swings, after continuing to work in the batting cage at practice.
“I’m just feeling calm up there, seeing it, get my hands there and trying to put a good hard swing on it,” said Rady. “I’m feeling so confident up there that I really want to come up and hit because I know I can.”
The hot streak not only continued for Rady on Thursday, April 20, against Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, but he was also just about all the offense for Key West, going 3-for-3 with an RBI, as teammate Gabe Williams added a solo home run during a 12-3 loss to the No. 2 nationally ranked Eagles, who improved their record to 20-0 on the season and win streak to 42 straight.
Despite the loss ending a seven-game win streak for Key West, which entered the game ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 4A and, more importantly, No. 1 in Region 4-4A, being it was against the No. 2 nationally ranked team will only help the Conchs’ strength of schedule, which is already Top 5 hardest in the state this season with 7A schools South Dade set to be at Rex Weech on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. and Miami High to close out the season on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29.
“We want to be able to win the district and keep the regional ranking where it is so we can play here at home and win a state championship,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “That’s why we put these 7A teams on the schedule to end the season, like Stoneman, South Dade and Miami High.”
The South Dade contest will be the final game that counts toward the region ranking, while the series against Miami High will be “a good way of keeping the focus on what we want to be focused on,” according to the Conchs coach, while for Rady, he wants to just continue what he has been doing since Spring Break began at which point he had a .200 batting average and two RBI.
“I think we still have some room to grow,” said Rady. “This final week will be huge for us to try to stay at the top of 4A. We are working one game at a time and keep the same energy and mentality going.”