The action continued to roll in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League, with Ramona's garnering a pair of important victories to keep pace with still-unbeaten Florida Keys Electric in the A-League standings, while the top two teams in B-League, Spottswood and Sterling and Niles Sales and Service, were able to no-hit their opponents to remain a top the group.

A LEAGUE

Tags

Recommended for you