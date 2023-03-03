The action continued to roll in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League, with Ramona's garnering a pair of important victories to keep pace with still-unbeaten Florida Keys Electric in the A-League standings, while the top two teams in B-League, Spottswood and Sterling and Niles Sales and Service, were able to no-hit their opponents to remain a top the group.
A LEAGUE
RAMONA'S CONCH CREATION 7,
FIRE FIGHTERS 0
Fire Fighters simply did not know how to solve the riddle of how to hit Ramona's Ryleigh Harnish, who had her A-game on the mound, surrendering just five total base runners all on free passes, while sitting down 10 via the K across four innings of work to earn her team a win. Arianna Garcia also threw two shutout frames, striking out the side in both and giving up a hit.
With the pitching on-spot, Ramona's offense did the rest starting with Garcia's triple, Dakota Lettie added a pair of singles, Aliyah Arencibia and Kai Malagan both doubled, and A Rivero singled twice.
Fire Fighter's starting pitcher Breanna Brenner did strike out 14, but it was not enough as her team's only was a triple by Gianna Wardlow.
FIRE FIGHTERS 3, ARNOLD'S TOWING 1
Pitching was on-point, as the four hurlers in the contest combined to allow the game's four runs, on four hits, and 17 walks, while also tallying 20 strkeouts.
The Fire Fighters' Breanna Brenner had a game-best nine strikeouts in four innings of shutout ball, giving up a hit and two walks, and teammate Kaleaya Dickerson gave up a run in her lone inning of work but earned the win. On the other side, Addison Means had seven strikeouts, while allowing two runs, with Mia Waldner giving up a run and striking out four.
None of the hits in the game were more than singles as Genesis Rocha Barrios had to lone hit for Arnold's and with a base knock each for Fire Fighters were Giana Wardlow, Mary Ellen Searcy and Jordan Greene.
RAMONA'S CONCH CREATIONS 9,
ROTARY 6
Despite being outhit in the game, Ramona's had built up a large enough lead by the fifth inning that Rotary's six-run outburst in the final at-bat was not enough to complete to comeback.
Ryleigh Harnish was able to keep the Rotary bats at bay through the first 3 1/3 frames, giving up two hits with seven strike outs to put her team in position to earn the win. Arianna Garcia would make certain it happened as she closed out the win on the mound, working through six unearned runs by her team, and also contributing a triple at the plate.
Kai Malagan had the only other hits for Ramona's, while Rotary had a double from Maya Miller and singles by Maciee Gage and Elejah Hightower.
B LEAGUE
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 10,
FIRST STATE BANK 9
In the hit parade for the B-League squads, Mia Perez reached with a pair of singles while Preferred Properties teammates Luella Thrift, Lina Lopez, Emily Davila and Prudence Scull all had a base.
For First State, it was Kassandra Perdigon and Jazmine Williams with singles, as Perdigon had two strikeouts on the mound and Lopez struck out three for Preferred Properties.
SPOTTSWOOD AND STERLING 15, FLORIDA KEYS CREDIT UNION 0
The duo of Sierra Sterling and Harper Francis were simply dominant on the mound, allowing just a single base runner on a walk, as Sterling struck out six and Francis three during the combined no-hit performance.
They were also big at the plate, with Sterling connecting on a home run and double, with Francis adding a two-run single. Sophia Seacrest and Kinzley Moore also gapped base hits in the winning effort.
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 10,
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 3
It was a matter of which team made fewer mistakes as neither collected a hit in the game, and it turned out to be Niles Sales and Service, as Sophia Niles struck out eight and allowed just two unearned runs, followed by Halle Randolph, who tossed a scoreless frame to seal the win. Lina Lopez had three strikeouts in her inning of work for Preferred Properties.