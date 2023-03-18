In all the years of playing in and writing about the Key West Men’s Softball League, there have been very few shutouts, especially with slow-slow-pitching, but it happened last week to a relatively decent Paradise Construction team in a loss to 5 Brothers.
But the construction crew is not at the bottom of the standings nor the top. Rodriguez Cigars bolted to the head of the pack with a 12-1 mark, followed by 5 Brothers with at 10-2. Total Services Painting is third at 9-4, followed by Boo Ya Fishing, 5-9; Paradise Construction, 4-10; and bringing up the rear is Firefighters, 0-14.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 23,
BOO YA FISHING 8
Andrew Rodriguez went yard, doubled twice and singled, Mike Abreu parked a pair out of DeWitt Roberts Field and smacked a two-bagger, Troy Curry thumped a three-bagger and singled twice, Rocky Ramirez tripled and singled two times and with a two-base hit and two base hits was Devin Butler and Will Anderson. Danny “Shark” DiFabio homered and singled, Garrett Frey legged out a home run and singled, Joe Chapman homered and with a base hit was Paul Sanchez and Joal Rivero.
For Boo Ya Fishing, Chris Hilliard doubled as part of his 3-for-3 night. Grevert Sosa homered and doubled, Howie Schneider doubled and singled, Miguel Gonzalez homered and Lane Hilliard ripped a base hit.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 23,
TOTAL SERVICE PANTING 8
Will Anderson crushed a pair of home runs, tripled and doubled to help Rodriguez Cigars twist up a big one. Andrew Rodriguez homered in-the-park, out-of-the park and singled, Troy Curry homered and slapped two singles and Mike Abreu singled three times. Danny DiFabio homered and singled, Rocky Ramirez doubled two times, Devin Butler singled two times as Garrett Frey and Joal Rivero both doubled.
For TSP, Yoan Fabre went 3-for-3, Alain Pedcioso homered and singled, Jose Rodriguez doubled twice, Jubi Valido nailed a two-base hit and base hit, Lester Jaume doubled and with a base hit was Fausto Suarez and Alexey Verges.
5 Brothers 31,
Boo Ya Fishing 15
Xavier Perez homered two times as part of his 5-for-5 performance at the plate for the bros. Sam Callahan homered two times and singled twice, Andrew Rodriguez went 4-for-4, Oni Ferreiro Jr. doubled two times and singled, Lito Solorrus and Hugo Valdez each slugged a two-base hit and two base hits, Joey Figueroa and Jordan Figueroa singled two times each and with a base hit was Armando Rojas and Hugo Valdez Jr.
For Boo Ya Fishing, Howie Schneider homered and singled two times, Casey Taylor and Juan Sosa had three hits each, Jason Yarbrough doubled and singled, Chris Hillard cracked two hits as Lane Hilliard, Grevert Sosa, Nelson Fonseca and Junior Guieb all singled.
5 BROTHERS 21,
PARADISE CONSTRUCTION 0
5 Brothers started slow at 5-0, but scored 16 in the bottom of the third to end it early. Sam Callahan homered, tripled and doubled, Jordan Figueroa went yard, tripled and singled, Joey Figueroa doubled and singled two times and Hugo Valdez added three hits.
Armando Rojas doubled and homered, Xavier Perez put one out and singled, Hugo Valdez singled two times. Lito Solorrus homered as Oni Ferreiro Jr. and Marlon Manresa both singled.
For Pardaise, ChiChi Rodriguez singled two times, Ronnie Presley tripled and Jorge Martinez added a base hit.
PARADISE CONSTRUCTION 19, FIRE FIGHTERS 4
Lito Lopez went yard and singled twice, Ronnie Presley nailed a two-base hit and two base hits as ChiChi Rodriguez, Ariel Herrera, Anthony Rodriguez and Jorge Martinez singled three times each. Bobby Lopez doubled and singled.
Firefighters’ Colton Butler homered as J.P. Malott and David Flynn both singled.
TOTAL SERVICE PAINTING 14,
FIRE FIGHTERS 10
Total Services’ Jose Rodriguez singled, doubled and homered, Lester Jaume doubled twice and singled, Lazaro Rivera doubled and singled and with two hits each were Manolito Roldan and Yoan Fabre. Damian Alverez homered, Jubi Valido doubled as Alexey Vergas and Randy Acosta each singled.
Stick Morales had a 4-for-4 night highlighted with a home run and double, Stevie Monsalvatge singled two times and with a base knock were J.P. Malott, PJ Arencibia and Colton Butler for the fire eaters.