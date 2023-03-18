In all the years of playing in and writing about the Key West Men’s Softball League, there have been very few shutouts, especially with slow-slow-pitching, but it happened last week to a relatively decent Paradise Construction team in a loss to 5 Brothers.

But the construction crew is not at the bottom of the standings nor the top. Rodriguez Cigars bolted to the head of the pack with a 12-1 mark, followed by 5 Brothers with at 10-2. Total Services Painting is third at 9-4, followed by Boo Ya Fishing, 5-9; Paradise Construction, 4-10; and bringing up the rear is Firefighters, 0-14.

